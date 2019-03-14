5 People Who Can Really Benefit From The Keto Diet

Most people think that they must consume carbohydrates to be a competitive athletes, but I'm here to turn your world upside down by telling you they're not necessary! When you're eating mostly carbohydrates (which means 50 percent of your total calories or more coming from grains, fruits, and veggies), you are considered a "glucose burner." But if you are lean, you have fewer glucose reserves to tap into when food intake is sparse. That means that to participate in a physical activity, you must always have a steady source of fuel in order to maintain optimal performance and keep up with energy demands. A high-carbohydrate diet ensures that glucose and carbs are the dominant fuel source for the exercise. When your reserve tank decreases, so does performance.

When you are in a state of ketosis, however, your body is not dependent on carbs or glucose for your cells to make and sustain energy. When you're following a ketogenic diet and are fat-adapted (meaning you have been in ketosis and maintaining that state for quite some time), you can use your ketones as fuel instead or glucose. Two top researchers in the field of low-carb and performance, Dr. Jeff Volek and Dr. Stephen Phinney, have shown that when fuel is scant, the body can tap into its own adipose, or fat tissue, to keep the engine going for longer and steadier periods of time. After this transition, your body can train harder, recover faster, and stay active for longer. Their studies have also shown that muscle proteins are the last to be broken down, which means the ketogenic diets will spare your muscles and still be able to sustain you.

If you're thinking about starting the ketogenic diet, make sure to ask yourself: "What are my goals?" If it is an appropriate adjunct to your cancer-related therapy or a way to get off or decrease your blood-glucose-lowering medications, I think it's a useful diet to start on a trial basis, with supervision. No, keto isn't a diet that benefits everyone or is a panacea for all diseases and health problems, but the results from people who have the conditions listed above and those that are getting results are intriguing. If keto fits your lifestyle, goals, and treatment plan, it's an effective tool to help elevate your health.