Many types of magnesium are commonly found in supplement form—each with a different intended purpose and use case. If sleep is what you're after, you'll want to find a product that uses magnesium glycinate—a combination of magnesium and the amino acid glycine, which can help promote sleep by lowering body temperature.* When taken in tandem, magnesium and glycinate seem to help ease insomnia, lengthen sleep time, and regulate the body's internal clock according to preliminary research.*

And while some forms of magnesium are associated with unpleasant side effects like diarrhea, magnesium glycinate is highly absorbable and "has higher bioavailability and is gentle on your stomach, unlike other forms of magnesium," Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., an integrative medicine practitioner, previously told mbg.* The addition of glycine makes it less likely to lead to any digestive discomfort.*