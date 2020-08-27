mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
3 Things To Look For In A Sleep-Supporting Magnesium Supplement

3 Things To Look For In A Sleep-Supporting Magnesium Supplement

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
3 Things To Look For On A Magnesium Supplement To Ensure It'll Help You Sleep

Image by ANDREY PAVLOV / Stocksy

August 27, 2020 — 0:05 AM

While people have long taken magnesium supplements for immunity and bone health, magnesium is relatively new to the sleep space. Though more human trials still need to be conducted to see exactly how magnesium affects sleep, early research is promising and anecdotal evidence abounds that the mineral supports deeper, more restorative rest when added to a healthy bedtime routine.* If you're curious to try it out yourself (and your doctor is on board), here are three things to look into when choosing a sleep-supporting magnesium supplement:

1. The type.

Many types of magnesium are commonly found in supplement form—each with a different intended purpose and use case. If sleep is what you're after, you'll want to find a product that uses magnesium glycinate—a combination of magnesium and the amino acid glycine, which can help promote sleep by lowering body temperature.* When taken in tandem, magnesium and glycinate seem to help ease insomnia, lengthen sleep time, and regulate the body's internal clock according to preliminary research.*

And while some forms of magnesium are associated with unpleasant side effects like diarrhea, magnesium glycinate is highly absorbable and "has higher bioavailability and is gentle on your stomach, unlike other forms of magnesium," Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., an integrative medicine practitioner, previously told mbg.* The addition of glycine makes it less likely to lead to any digestive discomfort.*

Advertisement

2. The dose.

magnesium+

magnesium+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about, featuring magnesium glycinate.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
magnesium+

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) recommends that adults take no more than 350 milligrams of supplemental magnesium per day, in addition to the magnesium that we get from nutrient-dense foods. Staying below this 350-milligram cap can also help avoid any side effects.

mindbodygreen's magnesium+ has 120 milligrams of magnesium glycinate per serving, which we believe is the sweet spot for a pre-sleep supplement.* After conducting four rounds of testing with Thorne, a leading manufacturer of science-backed supplements, this amount was found to hit a sweet spot of promoting rest at night without leaving behind any lingering grogginess the next morning.

3. The ingredients and fillers.

As is the case with food, the fewer additives in a supplement, the better, usually. Check the label to see what kind of binders, fillers, or preservatives the product has, steering clear of potentially harmful adds. While powdered, flavored supplements are the ones that tend to have more wonky ingredients, capsules and tinctures can too. If you see an ingredient on there you're not familiar with, do a quick search online to see its purpose and any potential health risks.

When considering a new supplement, it's also a good idea to look for ones that have gone through multiple rounds of testing and come from a facility that is third-party certified for its quality and testing standards.

Advertisement
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Mental Health

A Neuropsychiatrist On Why The Pandemic Severely Hurts Millennial Mental Health

Daniel Amen, M.D.
A Neuropsychiatrist On Why The Pandemic Severely Hurts Millennial Mental Health
Integrative Health

Yes, You Can Breathe Your Way To Better Sleep: This Expert Explains How

Jason Wachob
Yes, You Can Breathe Your Way To Better Sleep: This Expert Explains How
Home

Are Coffee Grounds Good For Plants?Here's What The Experts Say

Emma Loewe
Are Coffee Grounds Good For Plants?Here's What The Experts Say
Functional Food

Have Oily Skin? 4 Foods To Cut Out & What To Eat Instead, From An RD

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Have Oily Skin? 4 Foods To Cut Out & What To Eat Instead, From An RD
Integrative Health

Always Feel Groggy In The Mornings? This Expert-Approved Supplement Can Help

Emma Loewe
Always Feel Groggy In The Mornings? This Expert-Approved Supplement Can Help
Mental Health

Apparently Your Social Media Use May Predict Personality & Mental Health Traits

Sarah Regan
Apparently Your Social Media Use May Predict Personality & Mental Health Traits
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Social Good

Why A Holistic Approach Is Necessary To Address Food Insecurity

Abby Moore
Why A Holistic Approach Is Necessary To Address Food Insecurity
Recovery

Why This Chiropractor Wants You To Stretch Your Ligaments + How To Do It

Kelli Pearson, D.C.
Why This Chiropractor Wants You To Stretch Your Ligaments + How To Do It
Meditation

Do You Feel Worse After Mindfulness Practices? 3 Potential Reasons Why

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
Do You Feel Worse After Mindfulness Practices? 3 Potential Reasons Why
Spirituality

Hello, Virgo Season: 7 Ways To Channel This Sign's Discerning Energy

The AstroTwins
Hello, Virgo Season: 7 Ways To Channel This Sign's Discerning Energy
Personal Growth

4 Reasons I Struggle To Say No & How I'm Overcoming Them

Sebene Selassie
4 Reasons I Struggle To Say No & How I'm Overcoming Them
Beauty

The Best Way To Clean Your Makeup Sponges + The Viral Hack To Skip

Alexandra Engler
The Best Way To Clean Your Makeup Sponges + The Viral Hack To Skip
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/what-to-look-for-in-sleep-magnesium-supplement

Your article and new folder have been saved!