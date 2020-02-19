What To Do When It Feels Like Your Life Is Falling Apart

When life takes an unexpected turn for the worst, it's easy to feel angry or blame yourself for what's going on.

Self-blame and judgment have a habit of making problems worse, so try your best to steer clear of them. Instead, consider the fact that we all make the best choices we can with the information available to us at the time. So when you reflect on your choices, ask yourself: What was I trying to avoid?

You were probably trying to react to something you weren't ready to address yet. While that decision may not have worked out as you would have liked, it might actually have led to some good things. For example, you now know what doesn't work for you, and you've probably learned more about what is truly important to you. Another benefit of being in a tough spot is that it can inspire you to change and explore things you may not have had the courage to before.

So if life isn't going your way, try to reframe your mindset to see how it can be an opportunity to build a new foundation. Give yourself permission to go slowly and do it right because a good foundation will support you for life. Here are some questions to ask yourself as you go: