This Supplement Promotes Healthy Digestion, Even When You're Stressed*

"Scientists have known about the connection between our gut microbiome and our mood for a long time," internal medicine physician Austin Perlmutter, M.D., previously told mbg. One reason gut and mental health are so interconnected is that the gut contains significantly more serotonin receptors than the brain, integrative medicine physician Aditi Nerurkar, M.D., MPH, previously told mbg.

One study published in the British Medical Journal found probiotics alone, or in combination with prebiotics, can improve mental well-being, and other studies can confirmed the link between a healthy gut microbiome and mental resilience.*