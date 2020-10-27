If you've never been woken up in the middle of the night by your partner's snoring, count yourself lucky. It's estimated 40% of men and 24% of women are habitual snorers—and unless you happen to be a heavy sleeper, sharing the bed with a snorer can put a damper on a restorative night's rest.

Luckily, there are things you (and your partner) can try to ensure you both get higher-quality sleep. Here are six that family medicine doctor, Robert Rountree, M.D., shared with mbg co-founder and co-CEO Jason Wachob during a recent mbg master class: