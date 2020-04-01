Once you've asked yourself those questions, if you answered yes to most or all, Gandhi says that is when you should reach out to a doctor. "The biggest things being if you cannot carry on a conversation, if you're having intense chest pain, or if you have trouble even walking because your chest hurts or it's hard to breathe."

If you have asthma and you "take a couple puffs but still feel shortness of breath or you're still wheezing," that's a sign you need to seek help. Similarly, "for people that already have preexisting issues, if it's intensifying or not improving," you need to get checked out.

In closing, Gandhi emphasizes the importance of getting ahead of any illness by being proactive.

"For anybody experiencing any sort of chest discomfort or chest pain, there's tons of telemedicine doctors you can get in contact with. I would personally say, talk to one of them before you say 'this is anxiety.' I would hate for a patient to read an article and write their chest pain off as anxiety, and then it turns out to be pneumonia or whatever it is."

In times like these, it's certainly better to stay safe than sorry, and chest pain isn't something you want to second-guess. If you've been able to rule out true shortness of breath and think you need to calm down, try this 90-second anxiety exercise. If you're still concerned it's something more, reach out to a physician.