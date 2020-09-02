What Is Intersectionality? Why All Social Movements Are Racial Justice Movements 

One popular critique is that intersectionality creates a "hierarchy of victimhood" in which people with the most oppression are given the most attention, and the needs and voices of the people who experience the least oppression also receive the least attention. This is perceived as unfair, despite the fact that it's a means for creating equity between unequal groups of people.

Crenshaw has responded to this critique, noting that it's based in a concern for a specific group of people—in this case those who are white, straight, and/or male—actually exemplifying how much intersecting identities matter even to peopel who critique the concept. She comments: "Exactly how was your identity politics different from what you're trying to critique? It's just a matter of who it is, that's what you seem to be most concerned about."

Another argument is that the consideration of multiple facets of identity in tandem creates distractions from justice movements. But Kimberly Springer, Ph.D., a researcher and curator at Columbia University, notes: "This isn't an either/or situation...we need to think about both/and, and we need to think about who are we leaving out? Because otherwise it's an incomplete liberation."

This idea that we can separate identities from movements is flawed because identities are crucial to the fight for liberation. "Feminism is a social movement invested in freedom," says Nash. "Much of contemporary feminist theory and politics start from the proposition (or should start from the proposition!) that freedom requires first seeing and then dismantling how multiple forms of oppression collude to make some people—for example, Black women—particularly vulnerable to violence."

One other issue with intersectionality is when it's used as a label rather than as a principle resulting in action. Springer tells mbg that it's important to go beyond the words. "I think that it's just derailing to always talk about how we're left out as opposed to 'here's what we're doing,'" she says. "This thing that academics do...of creating terms and concepts to describe how the world works—how power circulates—is less important to me than people actually doing the work of dismantling white supremacist patriarchal power structures that feed off bigotry and discrimination."

In other words, it is not enough to say, I am an intersectional feminist. The label feels good to wear around, to believe that just saying it somehow makes a difference. But the label does nothing unless you truly ensure that you act and advocate from an intersectional point of view.