With a name like cetearyl alcohol, it's easy to assume the ingredient has a drying and irritating effect. But according to board-certified dermatologist Fayne Frey, M.D., FAAD, founder of FryFace, not all alcohols are equal. There are many types of alcohols with different (and non-drying) properties.

"By definition, an alcohol is a general term for an organic compound with an oxygen atom [attached] to hydrogen atom," explains Frey. In the chemistry world, this is called a hydroxyl group (-OH). Thus, as long as a compound has a hydroxyl group, it's called an alcohol.

When most of us think of "alcohol," we're actually thinking of one type: simple alcohols. These are thin, water-like substances that can dissolve fats and lipids, says Frey. They can also irritate the skin at high concentrations, which is why many folks avoid products containing alcohol. "Examples of simple alcohols include ethyl alcohol or isopropyl alcohol, [also known as] rubbing alcohol," notes Frey.

And then there's fatty alcohols, which have more complex chemical structures than simple alcohols. This structural difference results in totally different properties. Fatty alcohols are usually oily and waxy, not drying, and commonly used as emulsifiers, says Frey. Cetearyl alcohol is one of those alcohols.

So, about that "alcohol-free" label. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), "alcohol-free" refers to the lack of ethyl alcohol—not alcohol in general. Fatty alcohols (like cetearyl alcohol) are fair game.