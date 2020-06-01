Caprylyl glycol is an alcohol that comes from a caprylic acid, a type of fatty acid. (Caprylic acid is a natural component of coconut oil, palm kernel oil, and the milk of some mammals.) But don't let the "alcohol" part scare you. Since it comes from a fatty acid, caprylyl glycol is the kind of alcohol that isn't sensitizing or drying.

Structurally, caprylyl glycol is a long chain of eight carbons. It's a diol (or glycol), which means it has two hydroxyl groups. (A hydroxyl group is simply an oxygen bonded with a hydrogen; it's what makes this compound an alcohol.) One is located on the first carbon, and another is on the second. Thus, it's also called 1,2-octanediol. The 1,2- indicates the positions of the hydroxyl groups, while the octo- prefix refers to the number of carbons.

Caprylyl glycol takes the form of a liquid. According to board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD, it has a slightly sweet scent and neutral color. On ingredient decks, it's also listed as capryl glycol, 1,2-octanediol, 1,2-dihydroxyoctane, 1,2-octylene glycol, or octane-1,2-diol.