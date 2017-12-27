The Wellness Trend Americans Spent The Most $$ On In 2017

The mobile app Foursquare just released its annual report that details what Americans are searching for and how they're spending their money. By compiling data on popular travel destinations, in-demand restaurants, and highly searched activities, the tech company painted a comprehensive picture of 2017. And, no surprise here, wellness practices played an integral role.

This year, we watched as women voiced outrage during the January march (which brought a 750 percent increase in visits to government buildings in Washington, D.C.—and a boom in office supply sales), and people around the country paused to appreciate nature during the August eclipse. Along the way, searches for Unicorn-colored food soared, Americans hit the gym harder than ever, and people continued to experiment with boutique fitness classes, too, though to a lesser extent. This year we saw a 2 percent decrease in the number of people joining a gym leading up to summer, which could signal that fitness is becoming less about fitting into a bathing suit and more about feeling strong year-round.

Perhaps the most interesting wellness trend, though, was the one Foursquare uncovered on Valentine's Day. Though V-Day is typically an occasion defined by flowers and chocolates, this year the holiday spurred a massive increase in search terms like "morning yoga," "morning walks," and "meditation." This serves as a refreshing reminder that self-love is paramount, and it emerges when we connect to our bodies, our breath, and the world around us. With breathwork pegged as one of mbg's wellness trends of 2018, we only see this reliance on the self getting stronger as we move into the new year.

