Here's What I Carry With Me On 15-Hour Flights

I'd been in Melbourne, Australia, less than a day before I started to feel chilled and ever-so-slightly achy. Before I knew it, I was in bed with a fever. Fast-forward three days, and I hadn't left my bed except to visit the doctor, who told me that I was very dehydrated from the (very) long flight and had picked up a virus.

What ended up being a week of total misery was enough to make me reevaluate my travel habits. I'd made a lot of mistakes on that flight; I hadn't packed enough healthy snacks for myself, I'd slept so much that I'd barely drunk any water, and I'd ultimately left myself vulnerable to getting sick.

In other words, I learned my lesson and knew I wasn't going to make those mistakes again.

Now, after talking to doctors and wellness experts, I'm armed with a bag of healthy products on every flight—but especially long hauls, like the 15-plus-hour one from Los Angeles to Melbourne. Here are the ones I won't travel without: