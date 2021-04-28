“Friction, particularly on damp skin, can cause chafing. Chafing is the annoying and often painful result of skin rubbing against skin or clothing,” says board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., noting that chafing most often occurs on the body where tight clothes and materials meet sweat, like the bra, underarms." And, yes, your wearable too.

“If chafing has occurred, gently clean the area with cool water and dry it thoroughly. Apply a soothing emollient to protect the skin,” she says. We recommend Pipette’s Baby Balm. “If the area is very painful or swollen, see your dermatologist.”

And then going forward—to avoid the chafing altogether—there are some steps you can take.

“In order to prevent skin chafing, you must decrease the amount of friction to your skin,” says King. “To do this: Stay dry, as wet skin can make chafing worse. Lubricate with anti-chafing products to the area. Finally, make sure the trackable is properly fitting.”

Fitbit, for example, recommends taking the device off for an hour after extended wear, along with ensuring it's clean and not too tight. You could also occasionally give your watch-dominant wrist a break by switching to the other side.