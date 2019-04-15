We May Be Able To Rewire Our Brain, According To New Research

In this study, the goal was to increase activity in the parts of the brain involved with hand movement. The participants were asked to think about moving their hands but not actually do so. About half of the participants were given neurofeedback, and the other half was not.

After the thirty-minute session, they looked at the participant's neural pathways and saw that those who had the neurofeedback had strengthened the corpus callosum, the connector between the right and left side of the brain, and the neural pathways responsible for moving the body.

They also saw that the neurofeedback positively affected the default mode network, a circuit in the brain that can be damaged after a stroke or Parkinson’s.

"We showed that the neurofeedback can be considered a powerful tool to induce brain changes at record speed. Now, our goal is to develop new studies to test whether patients with neurological disorders can also benefit from it,", said Fernanda Tovar Moll, president of IDOR and leader of the study, in a statement.