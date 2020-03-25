In my experience, the best supplements to boost a child’s immune system are zinc and vitamin D. It's important to note that while your kid's can get vitamin D from being outside in the sun, most of us don't live in places where you can get enough sunshine year-round—and you'd need to eat a lot of foods that contain vitamin D (fish, mushrooms) to do the trick—which is why I'm a fan of supplements.

Elderberry is also one of my favorite immune boosters for kids, especially if they have recurrent respiratory tract infections. In fact, supplementing with elderberry was found to reduce upper respiratory symptoms in a meta-analysis of research, which included 180 total participants, published in Complementary Theories In Medicine.

Of course, please make sure to see your physician before starting your child on any new supplement or herb regimen.