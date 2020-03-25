 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Integrative Health
5 Ways To Naturally Improve Your Child’s Immune System
|
Expert Opinion 5 Ways To Naturally Improve Your Child’s Immune System

5 Ways To Naturally Improve Your Child’s Immune System

Julie Durnan, N.D.
Naturopathic Physician By Julie Durnan, N.D.
Naturopathic Physician
Julie Durnan, N.D., is a naturopathic physician, women’s health expert, speaker, author, and mother.
Mom and Daughter Making a Snack in The Kitchen

Image by Kristen Rogers Photography / Stocksy

Last updated on March 25, 2020

Runny noses. Constant colds. Recurrent flus. Gastrointestinal bugs. These conditions can be pretty common with children in day care or school. As a naturopathic physician and expert in pediatric natural medicine, I see children of all ages coming in with recurrent infections and immune systems that catch every bug that crosses their path. While some of that is out of parents' control, after ten years in naturopathic medical practice, I have seen firsthand that a strong immune system is not just about great genes. In my experience, there are a number of powerful immune boosters for kids that are available to parents to help safely keep their child healthy.

1. It starts with a great diet.

Children’s immune systems can take a hit if they're not being supported by healthy foods. To keep kids well, limit their overall intake of additives, sugar, and work with a medical practitioner to figure out which foods are allergens. In my practice, I've found when a child has a food allergy, her digestion suffers, inflammation is ramped up, which makes fending off viruses and bacteria much more difficult. It’s a similar story when a child takes in more additives and preservatives than her body can deal with—in fact, excess sugar may also cause inflammation. Instead, focus on a maintaining a healthy, balanced diet with plenty of fresh veggies, whole fruits, nuts, seeds, legumes, and proteins.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Maintain your child's microbiotia.

Our microbiome is the collection of friendly bacteria that naturally occurs in our guts. They protect our digestive tracts, help us to digest food, and shield us from invading bacteria and viruses. As such, maintaining a healthy microbiome can help a child's ability to fend off infection. In order to do so, I recommend probiotic supplements, which can help maintain a healthy gut and support immune health. Of course, speak to your family practitioner before starting your child on regular probiotics, as it can vary based on age.

3. Help calm their stress and anxiety.

In today’s fast-paced world where parents are overstressed and children often over-scheduled, it can take a toll on immunity. Children’s bodies have the same response to stress that adults’ do—their cortisol and adrenaline rises. When this elevation in stress hormones is sustained, their immune systems’ response is lowered. In fact, one research review that specifically looked at early life stressors, assessed that "individuals exposed to chronic stressors can exhibit immune dysregulation."

It’s important for children to have lots of down time, time for creative play, and simply times of rest. Busy bodies need to take a break every now and then for their immune systems to thrive.

4. Make sure they're getting enough good sleep.

Most children are not getting the required amount of sleep. Depending on age, I've found children need between ten and 14 hours of sleep per day. Sleep is important for a number of reasons, and it's absolutely essential for an immunity boost—a research review published in Physiological Reviews noted that sleep and immunity are linked, each one directly affects the other.

And the quality of sleep really matters . For proper secretion of melatonin (our sleep hormone), children need to sleep in the dark, without a night light or screens. Since screen time may also affect sleep quality, I recommend making sure your child’s electronic devices are powered down long before bedtime.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

5. Supplements and herbs can work wonders.

In my experience, the best supplements to boost a child’s immune system are zinc and vitamin D. It's important to note that while your kid's can get vitamin D from being outside in the sun, most of us don't live in places where you can get enough sunshine year-round—and you'd need to eat a lot of foods that contain vitamin D (fish, mushrooms) to do the trick—which is why I'm a fan of supplements.

Elderberry is also one of my favorite immune boosters for kids, especially if they have recurrent respiratory tract infections. In fact, supplementing with elderberry was found to reduce upper respiratory symptoms in a meta-analysis of research, which included 180 total participants, published in Complementary Theories In Medicine.

Of course, please make sure to see your physician before starting your child on any new supplement or herb regimen.

Bottom line

Overall, helping your child maintain a healthy lifestyle is key to boosting their immune system. Just be sure to speak to your doctor before making any big changes to your child's daily regimen.

Consult with your doctor before starting your child on a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

And do you want to turn your passion for wellbeing into a fulfilling career? Become a Certified Health Coach! Learn more here.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Julie Durnan, N.D.
Julie Durnan, N.D. Naturopathic Physician
Julie Durnan, N.D., is a naturopathic physician, women’s health expert, speaker, author, and mother. She developed Simple Medicine, a line of pure, clean, professional quality natural...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs

Merrell Readman
Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs
Integrative Health

A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Nonnegotiables For Deep Sleep

Stacie J. Stephenson, D.C., CNS
A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Nonnegotiables For Deep Sleep
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Amy Shah, M.D.
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet

Hannah Frye
Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet
Travel

Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City

Alexandra Engler
Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City
Spirituality

7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked

Sarah Regan
7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked
Recipes

Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier

Jamie Schneider
Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier
Love

The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms
Spirituality

The Autumn Equinox Opens A Powerful Portal: 7 Rituals To Tap Into It

Barbara Biziou
The Autumn Equinox Opens A Powerful Portal: 7 Rituals To Tap Into It
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/ways-to-boost-your-childs-immune-system

Your article and new folder have been saved!