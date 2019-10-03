There are clusters of MS sufferers in areas around the world that lack consistent amounts of sunlight, according to a research review published in the journal Multiple Sclerosis and Related Disorders. Get a vitamin D test and boost your level with a good vitamin D3 supplement that also includes vitamin K2 to ensure its efficacy. The main source of vitamin D is the sun. Twenty minutes a day in the morning sun with plenty of skin showing will help, but if you have a deficiency, supplementation may be necessary to reverse it as soon as possible.