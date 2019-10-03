 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Integrative Health
9 Ways I Managed My MS Symptoms Naturally
|
Personal Story 9 Ways I Managed My MS Symptoms Naturally

9 Ways I Managed My MS Symptoms Naturally

Kellie Alderton
Written by Kellie Alderton
Heather Moday, M.D.
Medical review by Heather Moday, M.D.
Allergist & Immunologist
Heather Moday, M.D. is the founder of the Moday Center for Functional and Integrative Medicine in Philadelphia, where she practices both traditional medicine and integrative medicine.
9 Ways I Was Able To Help My MS Naturally

Photo by Shutterstock.com

Last updated on October 3, 2019

I've been living with multiple sclerosis for 25 years and have been virtually symptom-free for more than nine. Below are some key lifestyle choices I made that worked for me. Of course, it's important to consult with your doctor before making any dramatic changes, but these simple acts helped me manage my MS symptoms naturally.

1. I started taking Vitamin D.

There are clusters of MS sufferers in areas around the world that lack consistent amounts of sunlight, according to a research review published in the journal Multiple Sclerosis and Related Disorders. Get a vitamin D test and boost your level with a good vitamin D3 supplement that also includes vitamin K2 to ensure its efficacy. The main source of vitamin D is the sun. Twenty minutes a day in the morning sun with plenty of skin showing will help, but if you have a deficiency, supplementation may be necessary to reverse it as soon as possible.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. I added organic, wild sockeye salmon to my diet.

Wild sockeye salmon is rich in proteins and good omega-3 fats. One serving per week (6 ounces has about 2000 mg Omega-3 fatty acids) provides healthy fats that decrease inflammation, which may help with multiple sclerosis symptoms.

3. I got tested for food sensitivities.

Some food allergies and sensitivities are known to make MS symptoms worse because the reaction they cause creates widespread inflammation throughout your body. This was really helpful for me to know, and I highly recommend it to anyone else dealing with MS.

4. I got a blood test to check vitamin and heavy metal levels.

In my own research, I learned MS sufferers are extremely low in several vitamins which may contribute to incidence and progression of the disease. In addition, heavy metal toxicity can mimic many multiple sclerosis symptoms. Find out where your body stands in terms of these issues.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

5. I add organic foods and veggies to my diet.

It’s the green stuff—spinach, kale, cucumbers, broccoli and cabbage—that offer MS patients a lot of phytonutrients that can benefit health. For example, cruciferous vegetables are rich in nutrients and dietary sulfur compounds, while the fiber in veggies is essential for a healthy gut microbiome.

6. I started a massage protocol.

Getting regular massages helped increase my joint flexibility and even helped with muscle spasticity, too.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

7. I stopped drinking soda.

The artificial ingredients and high sugar content in soda wreaks havoc on your entire body, and with MS sufferers who already have a compromised immune system. Give your body every opportunity to be healthy and heal by not loading it down with artificial products.

8. I increased exercise.

You can swim, walk, use an elliptical machine, ride a stationary bike, do Pilates, yoga, or practice simple stretches. Lifting weights provides the most benefits to keep your muscles and core strong enough to support you. I highly suggest staying active to keep your muscles from becoming atrophied.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

9. I remembered to laugh.

While I stand behind all of the tips on my list, and they made a big impact for me, I believe laughter is honestly one of the most important things you can do. Humor and laughter boost your energy, protect you from the damage of stress, and improves your mood. Laughter is good for your soul, it’s free, and let’s face it, everyone’s happier when you laugh together.

Kellie Alderton
Kellie Alderton
Diagnosed with M.S. in 1988, Kellie Alderton beat the odds and overcame the disease by utilizing very specific protocols to boost her health. The protocols will be included in her...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
Integrative Health

This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*

Sarah Regan
This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*
$1299

Transform Your Health with Food

with Multiple Instructors
Transform Your Health with Food
Integrative Health

Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need

Morgan Chamberlain
Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need
Beauty

3 Pregnancy-Safe Skin Care Myths This Derm & New Mom Wants To Debunk

Alexandra Engler
3 Pregnancy-Safe Skin Care Myths This Derm & New Mom Wants To Debunk
Integrative Health

These 4 Tests Let You Check Your Vitamin D Levels From The Comfort Of Home

Jamey Powell
These 4 Tests Let You Check Your Vitamin D Levels From The Comfort Of Home
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
Home

These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud

Jamey Powell
These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud
Mental Health

Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try

Julie Nguyen
Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try
Beauty

Some Body Lotions Do The Bare Minimum — Not This Complex, Skin-Loving Formula

Hannah Frye
Some Body Lotions Do The Bare Minimum — Not This Complex, Skin-Loving Formula
Integrative Health

I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep

Sarah Regan
I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/ways-i-managed-my-ms-naturally

Your article and new folder have been saved!