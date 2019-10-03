9 Ways I Managed My MS Symptoms Naturally
I've been living with multiple sclerosis for 25 years and have been virtually symptom-free for more than nine. Below are some key lifestyle choices I made that worked for me. Of course, it's important to consult with your doctor before making any dramatic changes, but these simple acts helped me manage my MS symptoms naturally.
1. I started taking Vitamin D.
There are clusters of MS sufferers in areas around the world that lack consistent amounts of sunlight, according to a research review published in the journal Multiple Sclerosis and Related Disorders. Get a vitamin D test and boost your level with a good vitamin D3 supplement that also includes vitamin K2 to ensure its efficacy. The main source of vitamin D is the sun. Twenty minutes a day in the morning sun with plenty of skin showing will help, but if you have a deficiency, supplementation may be necessary to reverse it as soon as possible.
2. I added organic, wild sockeye salmon to my diet.
Wild sockeye salmon is rich in proteins and good omega-3 fats. One serving per week (6 ounces has about 2000 mg Omega-3 fatty acids) provides healthy fats that decrease inflammation, which may help with multiple sclerosis symptoms.
3. I got tested for food sensitivities.
Some food allergies and sensitivities are known to make MS symptoms worse because the reaction they cause creates widespread inflammation throughout your body. This was really helpful for me to know, and I highly recommend it to anyone else dealing with MS.
4. I got a blood test to check vitamin and heavy metal levels.
In my own research, I learned MS sufferers are extremely low in several vitamins which may contribute to incidence and progression of the disease. In addition, heavy metal toxicity can mimic many multiple sclerosis symptoms. Find out where your body stands in terms of these issues.
5. I add organic foods and veggies to my diet.
It’s the green stuff—spinach, kale, cucumbers, broccoli and cabbage—that offer MS patients a lot of phytonutrients that can benefit health. For example, cruciferous vegetables are rich in nutrients and dietary sulfur compounds, while the fiber in veggies is essential for a healthy gut microbiome.
6. I started a massage protocol.
Getting regular massages helped increase my joint flexibility and even helped with muscle spasticity, too.
7. I stopped drinking soda.
The artificial ingredients and high sugar content in soda wreaks havoc on your entire body, and with MS sufferers who already have a compromised immune system. Give your body every opportunity to be healthy and heal by not loading it down with artificial products.
8. I increased exercise.
You can swim, walk, use an elliptical machine, ride a stationary bike, do Pilates, yoga, or practice simple stretches. Lifting weights provides the most benefits to keep your muscles and core strong enough to support you. I highly suggest staying active to keep your muscles from becoming atrophied.
9. I remembered to laugh.
While I stand behind all of the tips on my list, and they made a big impact for me, I believe laughter is honestly one of the most important things you can do. Humor and laughter boost your energy, protect you from the damage of stress, and improves your mood. Laughter is good for your soul, it’s free, and let’s face it, everyone’s happier when you laugh together.