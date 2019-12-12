First up: It's free of water. Even the biggest green beauty connoisseurs are surprised to hear that their cleanest of products are comprised mostly of water. A disheartening reality, considering the water shortage we're facing lately: According to the World Health Organization, half of the world's population will be living in water-stressed areas by the year 2025. In efforts to cut back on water, water-free cosmetics have recently emerged in the green beauty scene, with global brands and younger companies alike pledging to reduce their water footprint and creating completely waterless formulas. But it's also free of your standard list of harmful ingredients, including sulfates, parabens, silicones, and artificial colors and fragrance.

While water footprint is at its core, this brand (and many other natural-leaning brands, for that matter) has taken the product development process into account as well. OWA saves energy and plastic production by creating their waterless formula—the powder makes it incredibly lightweight, meaning less electricity and fuel used to distribute the shampoo as well. And because you can pack more shampoo into each bottle (one bottle of Moondust has seven times the amount of washes than an average liquid shampoo) you won't be buying as many bottles in the first place, which eliminates plastic use even further.