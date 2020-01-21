You finally got your body into ketosis, even through months of planning your wedding, but what will you do once the big day rolls around?

That's exactly why former NFL athlete and professional baseball player Tim Tebow and his new wife, former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, offered a keto-friendly option at their wedding this month in South Africa.

"We chose a cheesecake," said Nel-Peters in an interview with People magazine. "That way, Tim can stick to his diet."

Tebow's been participating in the keto kraze since 2012 and in October discussed the diet on The Rachael Ray Show.

"When I was playing," he told Ray on the show, "I was always looking for that next, best thing. I tried a lot of different diets, and then in 2012—really before most people knew about keto—I started it."

He also revealed that when Tebow's father was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, doctors recommend the elder Tebow try keto, believing the high-fat diet could help his brain. Studies have found that the ketogenic diet offers some potential benefits for those with Parkinson's.

Tebow has also chatted about his years of keto with other publications. In 2017, he spoke to GQ about what he eats in a day, and, spoiler: He's a big avocado guy. He shared his morning smoothie recipe, which includes—surprise!—avocados but also spinach, lemon, and ginger, plus the occasional spoonful of cayenne.

He's also a fan of a morning bulletproof coffee and apparently mixes its signature butter with his morning coffee, plus a bit of heavy cream, a bit of almond milk, and stevia.

If you're thinking about trying out the diet, we've got everything you need to know before you give keto a whirl. And if you've already gone keto and are feeling inspired to try your hand at a keto cake, try this (really great!) keto cheesecake recipe to treat yourself like a Tebow.