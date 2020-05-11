Because of the ever-changing nature of COVID-19, it is essential for all populations to take precautionary measures against the virus. However, there are certain groups who may be at higher risk of serious illness. Along with age and preexisting conditions, recent research suggests vitamin D deficiency may also play a role in influencing disease severity.

The study, led by epidemiologist Lee Smith, Ph.D., and research director Petre Cristian Ilie, M.D., Ph.D., was published in the journal Aging Clinical and Experimental Research. The researchers analyzed the potential link between average vitamin D levels in European countries and the severity of COVID-19 outcomes, and what they found could play an important role in coronavirus prevention moving forward.