mindbodygreen

News

The Potential Connection Between Vitamin D & COVID-19 Risk Levels

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Woman in a Sun Hat on the Beach

Image by Daniel Kim Photography / Stocksy

May 11, 2020 — 23:35 PM

Because of the ever-changing nature of COVID-19, it is essential for all populations to take precautionary measures against the virus. However, there are certain groups who may be at higher risk of serious illness. Along with age and preexisting conditions, recent research suggests vitamin D deficiency may also play a role in influencing disease severity.

The study, led by epidemiologist Lee Smith, Ph.D., and research director Petre Cristian Ilie, M.D., Ph.D., was published in the journal Aging Clinical and Experimental Research. The researchers analyzed the potential link between average vitamin D levels in European countries and the severity of COVID-19 outcomes, and what they found could play an important role in coronavirus prevention moving forward.

Why the interest in Vitamin D? 

Emerging research on vitamin D, immunity, and respiratory infections encouraged Smith and Ilie to look into its potential association with COVID-19 rates and mortality. 

Vitamin D has been shown to support the immune system, while vitamin D deficiency has been linked to an increased frequency of infection.* "Our immune cells need vitamin D to function,” Harvard geneticist David Sinclair, Ph.D., recently told mindbodygreen. Researcher Rhonda Patrick, Ph.D., was one of the first to suggest that vitamin D may play a role in respiratory health specifically and could potentially protect against lung injury.*

While there is no known treatment for the coronavirus, a study published in the journal Nutrients in April suggested vitamin D supplementation may positively impact COVID-19 outcomes.*

Article continues below

What did the researchers find? 

The study "identified a potential crude association between the mean vitamin D levels in various European countries with COVID-19 cases." 

hemp multi+

Safe, fast-acting organic hemp blend to ease anxiousness & stress, featuring vitamin D3.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
hemp multi+

Let's break that down: People in southern European countries, specifically Italy and Spain, were found to have higher rates of vitamin D deficiency than those in northern European countries. (Researchers believe this is because they tend to sit in the shade and avoid direct sun exposure more than those in the north.) These southern countries have also experienced higher rates of mortality from COVID-19, so there could be a correlation there.

The diets of northern Europeans—rich in cod liver oil, vitamin D supplements, and fortified milk and dairy products—may also contribute to their higher levels of vitamin D and lower levels of COVID-19 mortality.*

Vitamin D deficiency is also extremely common in older people, with up to 75% of the 70-and-up population in nursing homes or assisted living facilities having it. This could be yet another factor that's contributing the high COVID-19 mortality rates we have been seeing among the elderly around the world.

Article continues below

The bottom line.

The researchers acknowledge their study has limitations, and more research is needed to draw a definite conclusion. "One must remember correlation does not necessarily mean causation," Smith said in a news release. There are still no treatments for the coronavirus at this time.

With that being said, vitamin D supplementation does has other proven health benefits, so they could be onto something here.* "Vitamin D has already been shown to protect against acute respiratory infections and it was shown to be safe," the study said. "It should be advisable to perform dedicated studies about vitamin D levels in COVID-19 patients with different degrees of disease severity."*

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Why You're Anxious About Lockdown Ending, Even If You Miss Normal Life

Abby Moore
Why You're Anxious About Lockdown Ending, Even If You Miss Normal Life
Mental Health

The Supplement That Finally Calmed My Quarantine Stress*

Samantha Schwartz
The Supplement That Finally Calmed My Quarantine Stress*
Functional Food

How To Repurpose Your Sourdough Discard & Stale Bread Scraps

Abby Moore
How To Repurpose Your Sourdough Discard & Stale Bread Scraps
Integrative Health

Researchers Find Why This Essential Oil Helps Manage Inflammation

Eliza Sullivan
Researchers Find Why This Essential Oil Helps Manage Inflammation
Integrative Health

Two Of The Biggest Fiber Myths, Debunked By A Gastroenterologist

Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., MSCI
Two Of The Biggest Fiber Myths, Debunked By A Gastroenterologist
Integrative Health

Bad Breath Under Your Face Mask? 5 Tips For Freshening It Up

Abby Moore
Bad Breath Under Your Face Mask? 5 Tips For Freshening It Up
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

Need To Up Your At-Home Lunches? Try This Colorful Couscous Salad

Eliza Sullivan
Need To Up Your At-Home Lunches? Try This Colorful Couscous Salad
Beauty

Lana Del Rey's All-Natural Hair Trick Is Made From Kitchen Ingredients

Jamie Schneider
Lana Del Rey's All-Natural Hair Trick Is Made From Kitchen Ingredients
Beauty

Don't Do It Yourself: 6 Beauty Projects Experts Say Never To Try At Home

Jamie Schneider
Don't Do It Yourself: 6 Beauty Projects Experts Say Never To Try At Home
Personal Growth

COVID-19 Changed Our Jobs Overnight: 4 Ways To Grow From Hardship

Amelia Kruse
COVID-19 Changed Our Jobs Overnight: 4 Ways To Grow From Hardship
Beauty

Stay Cool: 6 Beauty Products You May Want To Keep In The Fridge

Jamie Schneider
Stay Cool: 6 Beauty Products You May Want To Keep In The Fridge
Home

How To Boost The Good Vibes In Your Kitchen, According To A Feng Shui Master

Dana Claudat
How To Boost The Good Vibes In Your Kitchen, According To A Feng Shui Master
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/vitamin-d-and-covid-19

Your article and new folder have been saved!