How To Make Your Favorite Green Juice At Home Without A Juicer
Many people’s morning routines have been disrupted in the past month or so. While you might not be nostalgic for the traffic or crowded public transportation from your commute, you may be missing grabbing a morning beverage from your favorite juice spot.
Good news: Even if you don’t have a juicer at home, you can create a veggie-packed green juice with only two ingredients.
How to make 2-ingredient green juice
To make a nutritious and tasty green juice without any equipment, all you need is an organic greens powder and water. Coconut water would also work well in place of plain water, or for a creamier beverage, coconut, almond, or oat milk.
We recommend grabbing a protein shaker to mix your drink most effectively, but any container with a lid will work (mason jar, water bottle, etc.). You can also throw it in a blender or mixer for a few pulses until combined.
- 8 oz water (you can also use coconut water, coconut milk, almond milk, or oat milk)
- 1 tsp greens powder
- Pour cold liquid in a cup with a lid
- Scoop in one tablespoon of greens powder
- Close the lid and shake the container until well mixed
What are the benefits of this green juice?
With only three steps and two ingredients, this beverage is ideal for anyone looking for a quick and simple nutrition boost. When shopping for a greens powder, look for dark leafy greens such as broccoli and spinach, as well as sea vegetables. Sea veggies are hard to find, but rich in magnesium, calcium, iron, and vitamin C.
Some greens powders also contain vegan digestive enzymes and probiotic bacteria, which help support healthy digestion. When shopping, look for blends that are low in sugar. But don't let the lack of sweetener fool you—many powders actually taste really delicious.
No matter how you make it, this nutrient-rich, two-ingredient juice is super convenient. If you're rolling out of bed 10 minutes before a meeting, trying to work while home-schooling, or just lengthening the time between grocery trips and craving more greens in your life, this could be a great breakfast or midday snack.
Bottom line
If you're used to grabbing a green juice from your favorite spot on the way to work, replicating your own at home can introduce a sense of normalcy to these very different times. If you're not usually a green juice person, but are looking for no-fuss, nutritious drink options, it might be a good time to give greens a try.