With only three steps and two ingredients, this beverage is ideal for anyone looking for a quick and simple nutrition boost. When shopping for a greens powder, look for dark leafy greens such as broccoli and spinach, as well as sea vegetables, like in mbg's organic veggies+ powder. Sea veggies are hard to find, but rich in magnesium, calcium, iron, and vitamin C.

The organic veggies+ powder also contains vegan digestive enzymes and probiotic bacteria, which help support healthy digestion.* The blend is Whole30 Approved®, and unlike some pre-made juices, it's low in sugar (only 2g per serving). But don't let the lack of sweetener fool you—this powder actually tastes really delicious.

No matter how you make it, this nutrient-rich, two-ingredient juice is super convenient. If you're rolling out of bed 10 minutes before a meeting, trying to work while home-schooling, or just lengthening the time between grocery trips and craving more greens in your life, this could be a great breakfast or midday snack.