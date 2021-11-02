Previously, plant-based diets have been associated with better heart health. Studies have found skipping meat in a diet can lower blood pressure and cholesterol, plus decrease the risk of developing cardiovascular disease. It has also been linked to improvements in blood glucose levels for those with diabetes or prediabetes, and better digestion and gut health. Given how integral all these systems are to overall health, and the fact that they sometimes are associated with medication, it makes sense that the diet and its subsequent health benefits may lead to a lower number of prescriptions.

Of course, a plant-based diet and a vegan diet are not exactly the same: plant-based refers to eating a lot more plants, and focusing on whole foods, but not necessarily cutting out meat entirely—while a vegan diet may include processed foods that are vegan-friendly, but never includes animal products. For the most part, however, it seems following either of these diets can have a positive impact on overall health and well-being