 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
The 9 Best Unscented Body Lotions For Tattoos, For Proper After Care

The 9 Best Unscented Body Lotions For Tattoos, For Proper After Care

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director. Previously she worked at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
The 9 Best Unscented Body Lotions For Tattoos, For Proper After Care

Image by Lucas Ottone / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
February 6, 2022 — 11:46 AM

Getting ready to get inked? Considering it’s a (potentially) lifelong bodily adornment, you might be putting extra attention into every single choice you make along the way. Of course, that starts with the major ones: location, design, artist, technique, and so on. But additional choices that are not to be overlooked are how you tend to your new tattoo post session. Yes, aftercare of your tattoo can be the difference between a beautiful, well-crafted design and one that will call for some much-needed touch-ups faster than expected. 

The most important aspect of aftercare is simply listening to your artist, and their advice. Because aftercare can differ slightly depending on inks, colors, location, and size, they’ll have more personalized advice for you—including how long to keep the bandage on, when you can wash it, and if it may require regular tune ups. 

Additionally, your artist will likely tell you to regularly apply a moisturizer to keep the freshly inked skin healthy and support the healing process. If you’re looking for one to use, here are some solid options:

What to look for & avoid in a lotion for tattoos 

Of course, you can ask your professional if they have any recommendations. But if you’re looking to do some research yourself, here’s the most important things to look for in a lotion. 

  • Sensitive-skin safe. Always use products that are gently formulated with soothing ingredients, as the skin may experience increased sensitivity in the area. A few ingredients to look for are oat extracts, green tea, and calendula. 
  • Fragrance-free. Much like the above point, your skin will be particularly reactive–so it’s best to avoid any perfumed products for the time being. 
  • Avoid exfoliating ingredients. AHAs, BHAs, and retinols are popular body care additions of late, as they help tone the skin. However, they can also increase cell turnover—which may lead to your color fading faster. Best to avoid while your new ink is settling in. 
  • Look for an occlusive formula. While many of the popularly recommended options contain mineral oils, you don't have to use petrochemicals if you don’t want to. Instead, butters and thicker botanical oils can create a protective and comforting barrier around the skin. 
  • Healing antioxidants. Antioxidants protect the skin from free radical damage and inflammation. Look for soothing varieties like vitamin E, ubiquinol, and polyphenols.  
  • Sunscreen. If your tattoo is exposed to UV rays, always wear SPF to protect the skin. Burns on freshly inked skin can result in peeling and flaking. 

Project Woo after/care Moisturizer

The famed tattoo artist Doctor Woo (who’s work graces the skin of many celebrities and notables) developed a skin care line a few years ago, including this aftercare number. The calming treatment contains natural wonder ingredients like vitamin E, shea butter, chamomile, sesame seed oil. But the star of the show is a very cool water breaking technology that encapsulates and removes excess water while maintaining optimal hydration of the skin.

Aftercare Moisturizer, Project Woo ($25)

Project Woo after/care Moisturizer
Project Woo

Tattoo Goo The Original Aftercare Salve

A natural calm that comes recommended by derms and tattoo artists alike. This contains several ingredients that help and encourage skin to heal, including vitamin E, sunflower oil, rosemary extract, and wheat germ oil. It also contains olive oil, beeswax, and cocoa butter to give it that thicker ointment-like texture.

The Original Aftercare Salve, Tattoo Goo ($9)

Tattoo Goo The Original Aftercare Salve
Tattoo Goo

mindbodygreen postbiotic body lotion

This stacked formula supports skin barrier function and epidermal framework reconstruction with it’s advanced biotic ingredients (notably the pre- and postbiotics). What does this mean? It’s particularly great and soothing inflammation and encouraging healthy skin restoration. The rest of the formula is impressive for it’s skin calming abilities too: ubiquinol, shea butter, coconut oil, oat oil, and more. 

postbiotic body lotion, mindbodygreen ($30)

mindbodygreen postbiotic body lotion
mindbodygreen

Shea Moisture 100% Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is a simple, effective, and multi-use option that many people already have around the house. The oil is naturally hydrating (thanks to its water content), occlusive, and contains fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals that are able to nourish and restore skin health. 

100% Extra Virgin Coconut Oil, Shea Moisture ($15.99)

Shea Moisture 100% Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
Shea Moisture

Josie Maran Intensive Daily Repair Body Butter

Here are some good buzzwords to look for: Repair, restore, protect. All of these indicate the formula was designed to bolster delicate skin, which freshly tattooed skin can certainly fall under that category. This uses a blend of soothing base aloe vera and 100% pure argan oil to hydrate and condition—additionally it contains medical grade colloidal oat, which is an effective healing active for irritated skin.

Intensive Daily Repair Body Butter, Josie Maran ($46)

Josie Maran Intensive Daily Repair Body Butter
Josie Maran

Doctor Rogers Restore Healing Balm

This little number not only makes the rounds as an aftercare ointment, but it comes loaded with high praise from makeup artists, derms, and other beauty-adjacent professionals. We suspect it has something to do with it’s simple but effective ingredient list: Castor oil, glycerin, and hydrogenated castor oil. That’s it. And a not so small feat It outperforms other leading petroleum-based ointments in clinical trials.

Restore Healing Balm, Doctor Rogers ($30)

Doctor Rogers Restore Healing Balm
Doctor Rogers

SkinFix Eczema+ Extra Strength Body Cream

I often give the advice that if you’re looking for sensitive skin-safe cream, those that are formulated to deal with eczema will be an easy indicator that it will work for you. This body lotion helps calm skin and even reduces tightness and itchiness, two common complaints associated with newly tattooed skin. 

Eczema+ Extra Strength Body Cream, SkinFix ($38)

SkinFix
SkinFix

Pipette Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50

We’d be remiss not to include a few sunscreens on this list in the event you need a new option to cover your design for a day in the rays. This non-nano zinc oxide is gentle enough for babies, so we’d call it safe enough for ink too. This contains a host of hydrating ingredients, too, like plant-derived squalane, fatty acids, and antioxidants. 

Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50, Pipette ($15)

Pipette Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50
Pipette

Suntegrity Unscented Natural Mineral Sunscreen

This is a skin care professional favorite. The mineral formula not only protects skin from the harmful UV rays, but it has the added benefit of calming inflammation. Additionally, this uses organic actives like green tea extract, cucumber extract, and pomegranate seed oil. 

Unscented Natural Mineral Sunscreen, Suntegrity ($24)

Suntegrity Unscented Natural Mineral Sunscreen
Suntegrity
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

mbg’s review process

At mbg, high standards are earned—and there are no shortcuts. Our beauty editors stay up to date on the latest ingredient research and innovation. It's a dynamic, continuously evolving space, and it's important we look into the science so we can make informed choices about which formulas earn our stamp of approval (figuratively speaking).

Our high standards also come from testing products—many, many products. Our editors and writers rigorously test and research the products featured in our roundups to offer you the best, most informed recommendations. When we write reviews, you can trust we spend quality time with the formulas: We don't simply rave about products we've slathered on the back of our hand. We endorse products we've tried and loved. 

Learn more about our testing process and clean beauty standards here

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has worked at many top...

More On This Topic

Beauty

What's The Hype With HydraFacials, Anyway? Read This Before You Book

Jamie Schneider
What's The Hype With HydraFacials, Anyway? Read This Before You Book
Home

The Top 5 Things You Can Do To Avoid Mold At Home This Year

Michael Rubino
The Top 5 Things You Can Do To Avoid Mold At Home This Year
$4999

Health Coach Certification

With Multiple Instructors
Health Coach Certification
Motivation

This Underrated Total-Body Workout Is Low-Impact & Benefits Your Brain

Sara Angle, CPT
This Underrated Total-Body Workout Is Low-Impact & Benefits Your Brain
Routines

This Beginner-Friendly Exercise Could Help Stave Off Nasty Knee Pain

Sarah Regan
This Beginner-Friendly Exercise Could Help Stave Off Nasty Knee Pain
Integrative Health

Melatonin Supplements Are More Popular Than Ever — That May Not Be A Good Thing

Sarah Regan
Melatonin Supplements Are More Popular Than Ever — That May Not Be A Good Thing
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Love

A Full Guide To Eloping, In Case You're Considering It Or Just Curious

Sarah Regan
A Full Guide To Eloping, In Case You're Considering It Or Just Curious
Functional Food

Digestion Feeling Really Sluggish? Try These Science-Backed Tips

Lindsay Boyers
Digestion Feeling Really Sluggish? Try These Science-Backed Tips
Integrative Health

Prioritize This Neurotransmitter To Feel Your Sleep Instantly Improve

Emma Loewe
Prioritize This Neurotransmitter To Feel Your Sleep Instantly Improve
Spirituality

The Skies Are Aligned For A Lucky Week: Astrologers On How To Harness It

The AstroTwins
The Skies Are Aligned For A Lucky Week: Astrologers On How To Harness It
Sex

8 Ways To Level Up Your Classic Cowgirl Position To Make It Even Hotter

Julie Nguyen
8 Ways To Level Up Your Classic Cowgirl Position To Make It Even Hotter
Mental Health

5 Simple Everyday Habits That Can Help Improve Your Memory

Morgan Chamberlain
5 Simple Everyday Habits That Can Help Improve Your Memory
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/unscented-lotion-for-tattoos
postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier
postbiotic body lotion

Your article and new folder have been saved!