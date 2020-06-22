“Healthy popsicles can be a fun and easy part of your meal prep so you can have a nourishing, refreshing snack at the ready on hot days,” Cording says.

Greens powder is a good way to sneak vegetables into what would normally be a not-so-nutritious snack. mbg organic veggies+ powder also contains hard-to find sea vegetables, which are rich in vitamins and minerals like iron, copper, manganese, folate, zinc, sodium, calcium, and magnesium.* Sea veggies are also a plant-based source of omega-3 fatty acids, which support heart health and cognitive function—among other benefits.* The organic veggies+ also contains fiber, like flax seed and inulin, as well as probiotics, which help support healthy digestion.* The blend is Whole30 Approved® and free of soy, lactose, and gluten.

Unlike most store-bought popsicles, this recipe is low in sugar (only 2 g per serving) and high in antioxidants, which can help manage inflammation.* The greens are tasty enough on their own, but if you prefer something especially sweet, add a touch of honey. Or, if you're a fan of more tart popsicle, include a bit of lime juice in this recipe.

Whichever your preference, this nutrient-rich, two-ingredient popsicle is completely convenient. If you have kids who are begging for a midday snack this summer, or you need one yourself, it’s a good way to satisfy cravings and keep everyone satiated until the next meal.