A Nutritious 2-Ingredient Popsicle Recipe To Try This Summer
Popsicles may be an afterthought for three seasons out of the year, but as soon as summer hits, it’s hard to not crave the cooling snack. Unfortunately, they’re usually high in sugar and made with artificial ingredients. That’s why mbg developed this nutritious popsicle recipe, using organic veggies+ greens powder as the star ingredient. It's loaded with vitamins and minerals and easy to make as soon as the craving hits.
These popsicles double as a summertime snack and a summer activity. With just two ingredients, parents can include their kids in the popsicle-making process, without a sticky mess.
Make healthy 2-ingredient popsicles
To make a nutritious and refreshing popsicle at home, all that you need is water, greens powder, and a popsicle tray (or a makeshift mold with small cups and popsicle sticks).
“The organic veggies+ powder mixes well with water, but you can also use coconut water or your favorite plant milk to amp up the flavor and nutrient profile,” registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN says. For an icy popsicle, use water or coconut water. For a creamier popsicle, use coconut, macadamia, or pea protein milk.
To properly blend the powder, try using a protein or cocktail shaker, or really any container with a lid (mason jar, water bottle, etc.) Pulsing it a few times in a blender would work as well, but is not necessary.
Ingredients
- 2 cups (or beverage of choice).
- 2. tsp. organic veggies+
Method
- Pour cold liquid and organic veggies+ into the mixer.
- Shake together until well mixed.
- Divide evenly into popsicle mold (if using a cup, place popsicle sticks in the middle).
- Freeze for at least 6 hours, or overnight.
What are the benefits of this popsicle?
“Healthy popsicles can be a fun and easy part of your meal prep so you can have a nourishing, refreshing snack at the ready on hot days,” Cording says.
Greens powder is a good way to sneak vegetables into what would normally be a not-so-nutritious snack. mbg organic veggies+ powder also contains hard-to find sea vegetables, which are rich in vitamins and minerals like iron, copper, manganese, folate, zinc, sodium, calcium, and magnesium.* Sea veggies are also a plant-based source of omega-3 fatty acids, which support heart health and cognitive function—among other benefits.* The organic veggies+ also contains fiber, like flax seed and inulin, as well as probiotics, which help support healthy digestion.* The blend is Whole30 Approved® and free of soy, lactose, and gluten.
Unlike most store-bought popsicles, this recipe is low in sugar (only 2 g per serving) and high in antioxidants, which can help manage inflammation.* The greens are tasty enough on their own, but if you prefer something especially sweet, add a touch of honey. Or, if you're a fan of more tart popsicle, include a bit of lime juice in this recipe.
Whichever your preference, this nutrient-rich, two-ingredient popsicle is completely convenient. If you have kids who are begging for a midday snack this summer, or you need one yourself, it’s a good way to satisfy cravings and keep everyone satiated until the next meal.