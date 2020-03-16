In ayurvedic medicine, allergies are the result of too much cold, heavy, dense kapha in the body. In excess, kapha qualities can cause congestion, mucus, and sneezing and not enough digestive fire, or agni.

The ayurvedic way to begin to treat allergies from dust and seasonal irritants? Improve your digestive fire and incorporate the qualities that are opposite of kapha (warm, light, mobile, and clear) into your routine. Here are seven ayurvedic tips I've used to help calm my seasonal allergies. While it took a few seasons to really see their impact, the time was well worth it for the relief I continue to feel now, several years later.