 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Integrative Health
7 Ways To Start To Treat Allergies Using Ayurveda
|
Expert Opinion 7 Ways To Start To Treat Allergies Using Ayurveda

7 Ways To Start To Treat Allergies Using Ayurveda

Premal Patel, M.D.
Family Practice physician By Premal Patel, M.D.
Family Practice physician
Premal Patel, M.D., is a board-certified Family Practice physician. She serves on faculty for the Ayurvedic Institute and facilitates the Ayurvedic module for the University of Arizona Integrative Medicine Fellowship.
Overhead of Spices and Ginger

Image by Sophia Hsin / Stocksy

Last updated on March 16, 2020

In ayurvedic medicine, allergies are the result of too much cold, heavy, dense kapha in the body. In excess, kapha qualities can cause congestion, mucus, and sneezing and not enough digestive fire, or agni. 

The ayurvedic way to begin to treat allergies from dust and seasonal irritants? Improve your digestive fire and incorporate the qualities that are opposite of kapha (warm, light, mobile, and clear) into your routine. Here are seven ayurvedic tips I've used to help calm my seasonal allergies. While it took a few seasons to really see their impact, the time was well worth it for the relief I continue to feel now, several years later.

1. Eliminate cold dairy.

This was a tough one, but dairy has the same properties as excess kapha: It's cold, heavy, and dense. I started my ayurvedic journey by completely cutting out cold dairy (think: cheese, ice cream, and milk) and indulging in hot dairy products very infrequently—maybe once every two months.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Eat warm, cooked foods.

In ayurveda, when your digestive fire is low, it can't access all the nutrition stored in raw foods. The poorly digested food causes toxins to accumulate in the body. Eating warm, cooked foods helps give the digestive fire a chance to rest and recharge.

3. Do an ayurvedic cleanse. 

Embarking on an ayurvedic cleanse, or panchakarma, can help get rid of the toxins that are already in the body and reset the digestion. I do a cleanse at least twice a year: Once at an ayurvedic facility, and once at home.

4. Use a neti pot. 

A neti pot, or nasal rinse cup, can be helpful to anyone with seasonal allergies. It helps flush out congestion and allergens that irritate the nasal passages and the sinuses. I use one every morning during the spring and fall and at least once or twice a week during the summer and winter.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

5. Use Nasya oil.

Nasya is the ayurvedic practice of putting herb-infused oil drops in the nose to lubricate dry nasal passages and keep allergens from irritating the nasal lining. I do it every night before going to bed.

6. Practice pranayama.

Pranayama is a series of breathwork techniques that stem from yogic tradition. Controlling your breathing can help you achieve mental and spiritual calm and free up space in the mind and body. In my 30-minute daily practice, I focus my time on anuloma-viloma, bhastrika, and kapalabhati, but it's important to find a breath that feels comfortable to you.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

7. Choose the right herbs and spices.

Using warming spices such as ginger, cinnamon, turmeric, and black pepper in your cooking can help support your digestive fire. Tulsi, pippali, and licorice are also thought to help rejuvenate the respiratory system.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Premal Patel, M.D.
Premal Patel, M.D. Family Practice physician
Premal Patel, M.D., is a board-certified Family Practice physician. She attended medical school at the University of Texas at San Antonio. and completed her residency training in Family...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
Integrative Health

This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*

Sarah Regan
This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*
$79.99

The Elimination Diet

With Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP
The Elimination Diet
Integrative Health

Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need

Morgan Chamberlain
Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need
Beauty

3 Pregnancy-Safe Skin Care Myths This Derm & New Mom Wants To Debunk

Alexandra Engler
3 Pregnancy-Safe Skin Care Myths This Derm & New Mom Wants To Debunk
Integrative Health

These 4 Tests Let You Check Your Vitamin D Levels From The Comfort Of Home

Jamey Powell
These 4 Tests Let You Check Your Vitamin D Levels From The Comfort Of Home
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
Home

These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud

Jamey Powell
These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud
Mental Health

Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try

Julie Nguyen
Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try
Beauty

Some Body Lotions Do The Bare Minimum — Not This Complex, Skin-Loving Formula

Hannah Frye
Some Body Lotions Do The Bare Minimum — Not This Complex, Skin-Loving Formula
Integrative Health

I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep

Sarah Regan
I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/treat-allergies-using-ayurveda

Your article and new folder have been saved!