This week marks National Eczema Week, an inflammatory skin condition that affects about one in ten individuals in the US, according to the National Eczema Association. That’s roughly 31.6 million individuals who have to deal with it in some form or the other, be it small facial flare-ups or full body patches. And if you are an individual who does deal with it, you likely know how challenging it can be: Not only do people have a wide variety of triggers, but not everyone takes to the same treatments. The confusion can make living with the condition challenging at times.

Here, we rounded up the best advice we’ve received from research, dermatologists, physicians, estheticians, and even more. If you are looking for tips to manage and tend to your condition, start here.