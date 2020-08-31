7 Tips To Stop Feeling Embarrassed By Adult Acne

For the past five years, I suffered from adult acne, and not just the “oh, look, I have a teeny tiny spot” kind. No. The type of acne I dealt with was the angry, “I’m taking over your face with my roots” kind. Having adult cystic acne is debilitating. It's painful, both physically and psychologically. I went through periods when I wouldn't leave the house for days because I couldn't bear being seen in public. My confidence dried up. I'd wear crazy amounts of makeup, bright scarves to cover my neck and jawline and I suddenly developed an OCD-style scrubbing addition in an attempt to clean my "dirty face." And, too, the volcano of cystic, angry, hormonal left me with scars—both emotional and physical.

But then I realized the connection between your mental health and your skin's appearance. I also realized my acne was nothing to be ashamed of, and with my mental shift, my confidence slowly came back. Now I've stood exactly where you are and wished someone would have told me the below. Here, how I changed the way I felt about my acne.