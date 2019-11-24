Jet lag can wreck your sleep. Because sleep has been found to improve your immune function, it's imperative to optimize sleep when traveling, which begins before you even start packing your bags.

Prior to traveling to a different time zone, it's best to slowly acclimate your body to the new time. This can be done by going to bed 30 minutes earlier or later every day, depending on whether you're traveling eastward or westward, respectively, leading up until travel.

For instance, if you were traveling three time zones eastward, you would want to start six days prior to travel going to bed 30 minutes earlier each day.

For those who don't want to do this type of math, there's a great app called Timeshifter to help you out.