Make The Pesto Egg Recipe Even Healthier With One Sneaky Ingredient

If there’s one thing TikTok is good for, it’s recipe inspiration. I’m the first to admit that my meals can become a little uninspired at times, and I’ve been resorting to the same breakfast (two fried eggs—sometimes scrambled—with whole wheat toast) for nearly three years with very little variation. So, when I saw a new trend taking the internet by storm, I knew it was my time to shine. Ladies and gentlemen: pesto eggs.

We all know that eggs aren’t particularly flavorful without seasoning, and while I often find myself reaching for an excess of paprika to complement the salt and pepper, I was immediately intrigued by the thought of integrating pesto into my cooking method.

The idea is simple: Instead of heating up the pan with a generous spread of olive oil, you coat the hot surface with a spoonful of pesto. It makes sense considering this fan-favorite sauce is already heavily dependent on its olive oil base. Salt and pepper are still essential to doctor up the overall flavor, but cooking your eggs on a bed of pesto adds a unique, and frankly delicious, touch to a meal I’ve eaten tirelessly for the last thousand-plus days.