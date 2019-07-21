What Every Person With A Thyroid Condition Needs To Know About Sleep

If you have hypothyroidism, your bodily processes have slowed down, and you are likely experiencing fatigue. And according to the National Sleep Foundation, "For people with this condition, even a solid seven to nine hours of sleep at night doesn't shake the constant sense of exhaustion."

If you have hyperthyroidism, you're likely to be jittery and suffering from insomnia. And ironically, this lack of sleep can harm your thyroid even further. For example, one study published in the journal Sleep concluded that "Partial sleep restriction was accompanied by a modest but statistically significant reduction in TSH and free T4, seen mainly in the female participants of the study."

As we saw in this study, the connection between thyroid and sleep seems to be stronger in women than men, which brings us to...