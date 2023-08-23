This Supplement Is Like A 5-Course Meal For Your Gut Microbiome

While it can't replace your daily serving of whole fruits and vegetables, the USDA-certified organic greens powder does provide a good source of plant fiber and phytonutrients, plus added prebiotic fibers, digestive enzymes, and probiotic strains. The well-rounded formula also contains less-consumed (but super nutrient-rich) ingredients like kelp and algae, and a dash of antioxidant-rich herbs turmeric and ginger for good measure.*

The result is a feast for your gut: organic veggies+ promotes a healthy microbiome, aids digestion and nutrient absorption, and supports energy1 by extension.*

And unlike other greens powders that have a prohibitively plant-y flavor, this one has a more neutral taste. It blends seamlessly into soups, stews, and smoothies (though many people opt to just drink it plain with water). Here are some recipes that allow the earthy powerhouse to shine: