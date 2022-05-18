An MD's No. 1 Hack To Boost The Nutrient Density Of Any Meal

Why This MD Uses Flaxseeds To Add Nutrient Density To His Meals
Smoothie bowls, oatmeal, and even avocado toast are all excellent breakfast options to help keep you full and satisfied throughout the day while sustaining your energy levels. But one thing they all have in common? Each dish could get an extra nutrient upgrade with the addition of flaxseeds.
As detailed in a recent Instagram post, functional medicine doctor and mbg Collective member Mark Hyman, M.D. explains the highlights of flaxseed so you can take even your healthiest meals to the next level with this functional ingredient.
How flaxseeds can enhance your meal.
Versatility is the name of the game when it comes to building a nutrient-dense diet, and flaxseeds are a simple addition when your dish needs a little extra something-something. “Flaxseeds are one of my favorite ways to add more nutrient density into my meals. You can add it to your smoothies or even sprinkle onto your salad,” Hyman suggests.
organic veggies+
Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*
So what makes flaxseeds so great? First and foremost, this seed contains insoluble fiber, which dissolves in water and slows down digestion. Not only does this help keep you feeling satiated for longer, it also helps maintain healthy blood sugar levels.*
Flaxseed is also a source of omega-3 fatty acids which have been known to support healthy memory function, provide anti-inflammatory actions in the body, and support healthy blood pressure. Not to mention, it’s deeply rooted in Ayurvedic tradition as an immune-supporter.*
The vitamin and mineral content of flaxseed is not to be overlooked, and Hyman notes that they’re a great source of thiamine and magnesium, as well. Thiamine, otherwise known as vitamin B1 offers a number of excellent perks from energy to digestion support.* As for magnesium? This mineral has been known to support muscle and nerve function, and even help you get quality sleep.*
If you want to enhance your meal even further, considering sprinkling mbg's organic veggies+ onto wherever you'd add your flaxseeds. The formula, which features flaxseed in its digestive blend, also contains organic alkalizing sea vegetables, dark leafy greens, root vegetables, berries, herbal botanicals, and more, for a truly nutrient-dense bonus to any meal.
The takeaway.
You may already be intentional about filling your day with delicious, nutrient dense foods but it never hurts to add an extra kick wherever you can. Flaxseeds are a sneaky, fibrous, functional ingredient that's great on salads, in smoothies, or even mixed into oatmeal. However you plan to use this small but mighty seed—know you're nourish your brain and body with minimal effort.
organic veggies+
Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*
organic veggies+
Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*