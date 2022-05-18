An MD's No. 1 Hack To Boost The Nutrient Density Of Any Meal

So what makes flaxseeds so great? First and foremost, this seed contains insoluble fiber, which dissolves in water and slows down digestion. Not only does this help keep you feeling satiated for longer, it also helps maintain healthy blood sugar levels.*

Flaxseed is also a source of omega-3 fatty acids which have been known to support healthy memory function, provide anti-inflammatory actions in the body, and support healthy blood pressure. Not to mention, it’s deeply rooted in Ayurvedic tradition as an immune-supporter.*

The vitamin and mineral content of flaxseed is not to be overlooked, and Hyman notes that they’re a great source of thiamine and magnesium, as well. Thiamine, otherwise known as vitamin B1 offers a number of excellent perks from energy to digestion support.* As for magnesium? This mineral has been known to support muscle and nerve function, and even help you get quality sleep.*

If you want to enhance your meal even further, considering sprinkling mbg's organic veggies+ onto wherever you'd add your flaxseeds. The formula, which features flaxseed in its digestive blend, also contains organic alkalizing sea vegetables, dark leafy greens, root vegetables, berries, herbal botanicals, and more, for a truly nutrient-dense bonus to any meal.