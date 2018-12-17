At mbg, we know that hormones rule our health and how well we feel on a daily basis. For starters, they play a huge role in our mood, energy levels, sex drive, and weight and hunger levels (is that all?). Because of this, we're always paying attention to the newest research and cutting-edge advice in the world of hormone health, as new advice and info seem to be cropping up daily. Even just this year, we learned a lot about our hormones and how to better protect our health as women.

As the health editor at mbg, it's my job to make sure you didn't miss any of the important advice we got this year. So I rounded up all the best tidbits from 2018, so we can all have better hormone health in 2019 and beyond.