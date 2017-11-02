When it comes to moisturizers, there are three types, and each serves a different purpose. All three subgroups are capable of repairing the skin's barrier according to Dr. Fishman, but it's important to find a product that contains all three or to use a combination of products in order to ensure your skin stays smooth and supple.

Emollients sit on top of the skin between skin cells, filling in micro-cracks in the skin and making it appear fuller and smoother. Aloe vera, ceramides, and other lipid-based oils like linoleic acid are examples of emollients. Heavier substances like coconut oil, wax, and petroleum jellies like Aquaphor that form a barrier on top of the skin are called occlusives. Occlusives create a seal on the skin wherever they're applied, so it's best to use them when the skin is still damp or after your other products. Finally, the tricky one: humectants. Humectants draw moisture from the environment into your skin and include ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin. They work because they're hygroscopic, which means they can absorb water, but if humectants don't absorb into the skin, they can actually pull moisture from the dermis and into the atmosphere, creating a drying effect. "I think most cases of hand eczema are a result of impaired barrier function with resulting inflammation—harsh soaps, cold low-humidity air are two common causes," Fishman said.

Many products contain all three, so you shouldn't have to use more than one product, Fishman said. But if you use body oils or butters to moisturize your skin, especially products from the natural beauty world, reading labels and reorganizing the order of your skin care can make a world of difference for chronically dry skin. Most oils are occlusives, so they should be used last. Use products that contain emollients and humectants first before applying oils, and moisturize after washing your hands, not before, Dr. Fishman advised.