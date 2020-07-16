An electrocardiogram is an office procedure done annually on older patients (typically starting in their 40s) to monitor their hearts. Nevertheless, it's a great idea to do a baseline EKG when you're young and healthy.

There is a two-fold benefit to having an electrocardiogram at a young age. First, it can identify if there is anything currently wrong with your heart. (A lot of heart disease in young people is asymptomatic and an office EKG can detect this.) Second, it is important for your doctor to know what your heart looks like when you're young and healthy. As we age and our EKG changes, it might indicate the need for further testing (such as an echocardiogram or stress test.)

My recommendation is to get one baseline EKG in your 20s and then every five years as long as you don’t have any new symptoms.