24 Things People With Beautiful, Clear Skin Do Every Day

"I'm all about assessing what my skin needs on a day-to-day basis as opposed to sticking to a strict, rigid routine. There are some mornings when I will wake up feeling super dehydrated, and my skin reflects that. When that's the case, I will lather on some cream and let it soak in. If I'm breaking out, I might use some toner. And if I am feeling really normal, I'll just wash with water (about 20 to 30 splashes) and pat dry. In other words, in the morning it's important to look in the mirror and see what your skin needs, not just blindly apply the same products all the time." —Adina Grigore, founder of S.W. Basics, and author of Skin Cleanse: The Simple, All-Natural Program for Clear, Calm, Happy Skin and Just the Essentials: How Essential Oils Can Heal Your Skin, Improve Your Health, and Detox Your Life