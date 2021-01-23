The Collagen Supplement This Trainer Uses For Strong Skin & Hair 

When you think of people who need hardworking skin care routines, who comes to mind? Perhaps makeup artists, estheticians, and other folk who professionally reside in the beauty space are top of mind. After all, they are fully invested in using only the best, highest quality of products for both themselves and their clients.

But, I might also argue that trainers and athletes need something top-notch, too. If fitness is your profession, chances are you're putting your hair and skin through increased exposure to the elements, more physical wear and tear (especially on the hair), and increased washing, which can be stripping if not done correctly. Of course, I must say keeping a fitness routine does a great deal of good for your skin and body—and should be celebrated as such—it's just that being active without taking the proper skin and hair care precautions can do a number as well.

The good news is that it's surprisingly easy to build a beauty routine for the fitness-minded. First, always wear SPF, especially if you exercise outdoors. Second, keep a face- and hair-wash schedule that is mindful of your hygiene while not stripping your natural oils or messing with your microbiome.

Finally, invest in a good supplement—one that can do some of the heavy lifting for you.