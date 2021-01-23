mindbodygreen

The Collagen Supplement This Trainer Uses For Strong Skin & Hair 

When you think of people who need hardworking skin care routines, who comes to mind? Perhaps makeup artists, estheticians, and other folk who professionally reside in the beauty space are top of mind. After all, they are fully invested in using only the best, highest quality of products for both themselves and their clients.

But, I might also argue that trainers and athletes need something top-notch, too. If fitness is your profession, chances are you're putting your hair and skin through increased exposure to the elements, more physical wear and tear (especially on the hair), and increased washing, which can be stripping if not done correctly. Of course, I must say keeping a fitness routine does a great deal of good for your skin and body—and should be celebrated as such—it's just that being active without taking the proper skin and hair care precautions can do a number as well.

The good news is that it's surprisingly easy to build a beauty routine for the fitness-minded. First, always wear SPF, especially if you exercise outdoors. Second, keep a face- and hair-wash schedule that is mindful of your hygiene while not stripping your natural oils or messing with your microbiome

Finally, invest in a good supplement—one that can do some of the heavy lifting for you. 

The supplement this trainer uses to keep her skin & hair strong.

Collagen supplements are loved in the wellness industry for several reasons, hair and skin included.* The fitness-minded love them, as they can help enhance joint health.* Those trying to improve digestive health love them as they can help support the gut's lining.* Beauty folk love them, as they can promote your body's own natural collagen and elastin production.* 

Talk about benefits to go around, no? 

"As someone who is constantly sweating and working out, I'm always challenging my skin, hair, and nails: From boxing to riding my bike and working with clients, I put my body through a lot. I started taking mbg's grass-fed collagen+ because it hits multiple benefits," says Nike trainer and founder of ASH FIT Ash Wilking. "I knew it was going to help the strength of my hair and nails and create a glow in my skin. I've been taking it for a few months now, and I've noticed a huge difference in my skin's texture, tone, and hydration and my hair's strength and smoothness. I add a serving to my morning coffee every day, and I feel like I'm starting my day off on the right foot.*" 

She's right, too. The research shows that these collagen peptides are able to support skin elasticity and dermal collagen density.* mbg's version goes the extra step by adding in a host of antioxidants, too, for extra protection. There are vitamins C and E, both vital to the collagen synthesis and production process.* There are anti-inflammatory actives like curcumin and sulforaphane to neutralize oxidative stress.* And there's hyaluronic acid to support your skin barrier.* 

The takeaway.

Staying fit and active does many wonderful things for your body, hair and skin included. However, if you're not careful—the wear and tear can lead to stressed-out skin and hair. Be mindful of your beauty routine to ensure it's protecting you while you move. One of the easiest ways to do that is through skin-smart supplements. 

