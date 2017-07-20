Chicory root is a blue-flowered herb that grows throughout North America and Europe. Its roots make a great caffeine-free coffee substitute, and you can mix its plant leaves directly into your salad. But chicory’s big claim to fame comes from inulin, which is a prebiotic fiber sometimes listed as polysaccharides and fructooligosaccharides (FOS). These are just fancy names for inulin's sugar chains. And while technically a type of sugar, inulin behaves differently than table sugar because you can’t digest it, so it has little to no impact on your blood sugar.

Instead, inulin beelines to your large intestine and works as a prebiotic that feeds your good gut bacteria. Probiotics get a lot of glory, but without prebiotics like inulin, these friendly gut flora couldn’t flourish.