Eat a healthy diet and you'll get all the right nutrients. Simple, right?

Not so much.

In fact, figuring out which nutrients we need, in what form, and in what amounts—and then trying to eat a diet that covers all of our bases without breaking the bank—can start to feel more like rocket science than a simple equation.

It's totally understandable to have this experience and be overwhelmed by the science of nutrition. Luckily, at mbg, we have a direct line to the experts who solve these complex equations every single day, experts who can help us focus our efforts on the nutrients we need most.

To help you sort through the chaos, we asked our top registered dietitians about the nutrients we're all probably lacking. Here's what they had to say: