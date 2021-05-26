Want this dermatologist's most coveted skin-saving secret? Well there’s a very good chance you’re already doing it. The problem, however, is you’re probably not doing it enough nor getting good quality. What is this precious recommendation? Move over retinol, vitamin C, or lactic acid. The most important thing this dermatologist says you can do for your skin is improve your sleep hygiene.

In a recent episode of Clean Beauty School, hormone expert and board-certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D., spoke at length about the importance of sleep and skin. Here, we break down why she believes it's the best thing you can do for your skin—no creams required.