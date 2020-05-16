If you want to ease stress and anxiousness, this form of hemp is your best bet.* It is often packaged as a liquid tincture or a capsule supplement. Be sure to look for a product that's labeled "full-spectrum," as it contains a wider variety of phytocannabinoids than an isolate product like CBD oil.* (The distinction between these two can be a little confusing: Hemp oil contains CBD, but CBD oil does not contain all the phytocannabinoid goodness of a full-spectrum product.)

Full-spectrum hemp oil is what you'll find in mindbodygreen's hemp multi+ supplement, which combines the powerful plant extract with other ingredients clinically shown to promote feelings of calm, such as rosemary, clove, and black pepper.*