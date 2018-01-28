Self-Care Sunday: The Hair Care Entrepreneur Who Loves Adaptogens & Scalp Treatments

I set an intention for the ritual and deeply massage the oil into the scalp. I pull the oil into the hair, then using a "Free Your Hair" brush, I stimulate the follicle and pull the oil through the hair.

If I have the time, I head to Loyly, a local Finnish Spa and Sauna here in Portland (Oregon) once my hair is saturated. I don't get any fancy treatments but pay the day rate to spend a few hours at the sauna, in and out of dry heat and steam. The heat helps the oil absorb deeply into my hair, scalp, and roots. Loyly serves an incredible tea made of burdock and dandelion root, which I sip while relaxing and scribbling in my journal, looking ahead to the coming week.

I finish my spa visit with a shower and massaging hair wash with a thorough shampoo and conditioner, which cleanse and moisturize the hair gently without stripping the natural oils from the hair. They help to seal in the nutrients from the treatment as well.