How Worried Should You Be About Chemicals In Your Clothes?

Every so often, a food recall scares us into thinking about everything that can potentially go wrong before a product lands on shelves. And unfortunately, recent news has reminded us that our food isn't the only source of concern. Our clothing, too, goes through a long, complicated, and often chemical-ridden process to get to our hangers.

First, there was the American Airlines debacle in which more than 3,500 employees linked their allergic reactions, headaches, and breathing problems to the company's new uniforms. In June, the airline cut ties with its supplier. July came around and clothing retailer Primark recalled a style of men's flip-flops because they contained high levels of a cancer-causing chemical called chrysene. Then, just last week, shoe supplier Dr. Martens pulled select vegan boots off shelves after finding traces of an undisclosed chemical.

Though it's encouraging that companies are taking proactive steps to pull these items, these events still raise some important questions. Namely, why are there so many chemicals in our clothes in the first place? And do they need to be more strictly regulated?