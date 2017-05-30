The One Diet That Eased My Anxiety (When Nothing Else Worked)

I was consuming well over 300 mg of caffeine daily, as well as ample amounts of artificial and refined sugars. My diet was high in carbs, processed foods, meat, and dairy. The information was overwhelming, but I immediately adjusted my diet, and I haven’t looked back since.

I’ve never been into specific diets. I’ve never been a vegan or vegetarian. I’ve never tried the elimination diet or the high-carb diet. I’m not paleo or involved in ketogenics. Although I’m sure they all have great benefits, my plan was to adjust my diet based on what I researched would help with my anxiety symptoms.

Therefore I eliminated all caffeine, including caffeinated teas and chocolate. I increased my intake of fruits and vegetables by adopting a daily green juice and smoothie regimen. I start my days with 8 to 12 ounces of room-temperature water, followed by 24 to 32 ounces of green juice or a green smoothie. Both have served as a great caramel-latte-a-day replacement. I also began taking a vitamin B12 and D3 supplement daily.

I refrain from eating red meat, pork, artificial and refined sugars, fried foods, processed foods, grains, and gluten. I periodically eat organic chicken and organic, cage-free eggs, but 85 percent of my diet consists of raw fruits and vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes, and occasionally fish. I’ve incorporated yoga and meditation into my lifestyle as well, all of which have formed my personal "Trinity of Wellness."