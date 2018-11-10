The 3 Places You Should Be Cleaning At Home Every Single Week

"Think about what goes on on that countertop and sink! It's a magnet for dirt," warns Maker. Once a week, she recommends removing all your beauty and personal care items from the counters and giving them a wipe-down with a microfiber cloth (she swears by these for picking up dust, dirt, and bacteria without leaving streaks behind) and that all-purpose cleaning solution you used on your fridge. You can also add a few drops of your favorite essential oils to your mixture to make it smell better and boost its antimicrobial power. Once you wipe down the counter, be sure to get your sink and mirror too.

From there, Maker recommends decluttering all the items on your counter. "I'll always make sure I don't have extra things on there that I don't need," she says. Everything you do decide to keep out should be wiped down. "Over time, your bottle of face wash is going to get grimy. Instead of letting it get there, give it a one-second wipe down and put it back. It just looks and feels so much better."

And there you go! A little wipe-down can go a long way toward making your home feel spick-and-span on any given day.