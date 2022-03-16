Do you have a go-to breakfast, or do you prefer to change it up? Sticking to the same morning meal can certainly be convenient—the right ingredients are always at the ready, and it spares your sleepy brain from extra decision making in the a.m. Personally, I'm usually whipping up one of two options: a bowl of warm oatmeal topped with fruit and nut butter, or a green smoothie packed with nutrient-rich ingredients.

However, making the same dish every day can get a little, well, boring. Not to mention, since our bodies thrive on nutrient diversity, mixing it up can be beneficial for overall health, too.

While I was participating in Whole30 this February, I had to bump oatmeal from my usual breakfast lineup—since oats aren't part of the protocol (you can read more about that plant-based Whole30 experience here). While green smoothies were still on the menu, there were some mornings (particularly in winter) when a chilly meal didn't sound so appealing—so I was in search of a warm dish to fill my oatmeal void.

Then, I was introduced to an Ayurvedic breakfast dish with sweet potatoes as the star. I was immediately hooked, and I began experimenting with my own take.