 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Recipes
A Sweet Potato Breakfast Porridge With One Bonus Nutrient-Packed Ingredient

A Sweet Potato Breakfast Porridge With One Bonus Nutrient-Packed Ingredient

Kristine Thomason
mbg Health & Fitness Director By Kristine Thomason
mbg Health & Fitness Director
Kristine Thomason is the health and fitness director at mindbodygreen.
Sweet Potato Soup

Image by Nataša Mandić / Stocksy

March 16, 2022 — 10:29 AM

Do you have a go-to breakfast, or do you prefer to change it up? Sticking to the same morning meal can certainly be convenient—the right ingredients are always at the ready, and it spares your sleepy brain from extra decision making in the a.m. Personally, I'm usually whipping up one of two options: a bowl of warm oatmeal topped with fruit and nut butter, or a green smoothie packed with nutrient-rich ingredients.

However, making the same dish every day can get a little, well, boring. Not to mention, since our bodies thrive on nutrient diversity, mixing it up can be beneficial for overall health, too.

While I was participating in Whole30 this February, I had to bump oatmeal from my usual breakfast lineup—since oats aren't part of the protocol (you can read more about that plant-based Whole30 experience here). While green smoothies were still on the menu, there were some mornings (particularly in winter) when a chilly meal didn't sound so appealing—so I was in search of a warm dish to fill my oatmeal void.

Then, I was introduced to an Ayurvedic breakfast dish with sweet potatoes as the star. I was immediately hooked, and I began experimenting with my own take.

The new nutritious breakfast I swear by

OK, let me tell you about this dish: The main component is stewed, spiced sweet potatoes, which you blend up to create a glorious warm, thick, silky-smooth dish. Every time I make it, I truly feel like I'm noshing on pumpkin pie for breakfast—and I love topping it with some coconut yogurt and walnuts, for extra flavor and nutrition.

In addition to those sweet potatoes—which are great source of nutrients like fiber, vitamin A, vitamin C, manganese, vitamin B6, magnesium, and potassium—this breakfast also features fresh ginger, which has potent antioxidant properties.*

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(37)
organic veggies+

It's further packed with Ayurvedic spices such as cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg—all of which contain anti-inflammatory properties, among other benefits.* Cinnamon can also help promote healthy blood sugar levels (I suggest reaching for Ceylon cinnamon, if possible).*

Finally, there's the pièce de résistance of my recipe variation: mindbodygreen's organic veggies+. This greens powder is packed with USDA-certified organic fruits and veggies, including carrots, broccoli, spinach, kale, alfalfa sprouts, beetroot, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, acai, and acerola cherry extract (just to name a few). Plus, it contains vegan digestive enzymes, along with prebiotics and probiotics, to help support regularity.* 

Below, I've summed up my Ayurvedic-inspired sweet potato breakfast porridge recipe. This delicious, hearty dish quite literally keeps me feeling satiated for hours—honestly, longer than my trusty bowl of oatmeal ever did. Even though my Whole30 experience is over and I've introduced grains back into my diet, this tasty, soothing dish has cemented itself as a permanent part of my breakfast repertoire.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Sweet Potato Breakfast Porridge Recipe

Ingredients

  • 1 large sweet potato, chopped
  • 1 apple
  • 1 tbsp of coconut oil or avocado oil
  • 1 nob of ginger (or 1 tbsp ginger powder)
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp cardamom
  • 1/4 tsp nutmeg
  • 1 date, chopped
  • 2 cups water or coconut water
  • 1 tbsp organic veggies+
  • 2 tbsp coconut yogurt (optional)
  • 2 tbsp chopped walnuts or nuts of choice (optional)

Method

  1. Warm your oil in a saucepan on medium heat, and grate your fresh ginger into the pan. Sautee for 30-60 seconds, so the ginger starts to get a touch caramelized, not brown. (If you're using ginger powder, you can heat with the oil for 30 seconds).
  2. Add your chopped sweet potato and apple to the pan, and cover with water or coconut water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium and allow the sweet potatoes to simmer.
  3. Add your spices and date to the mix, and stir until combined. Simmer until your sweet potato and apple is soft, this should take 5-10 minutes.
  4. Add the mixture to a blender or food processor, along with your organic veggies+. Blend until smooth.
  5. Pour into your favorite bowl and enjoy! Optional: Top your bowl with a dollop of unsweetened coconut yogurt and walnuts (or your preferred nut of choice).
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
organic veggies+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(37)
organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(37)
organic veggies+
Kristine Thomason
Kristine Thomason mbg Health & Fitness Director
Kristine Thomason is the health and fitness director at mindbodygreen. Kristine is a New York University graduate with a degree in journalism and psychology, and also a NASM-certified...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Health Experts Want You To Stop Using This Type of Olive Oil + 10 Worth Buying

Kristine Thomason
Health Experts Want You To Stop Using This Type of Olive Oil + 10 Worth Buying
Recipes

Run Don't Walk: This Coffee Recipe Can Help Restore Collagen & Support Your Gut*

Hannah Frye
Run Don't Walk: This Coffee Recipe Can Help Restore Collagen & Support Your Gut*
Beauty

Is This 60-Second Shower Hack The Secret To Soft Skin & Hair?

Jamie Schneider
Is This 60-Second Shower Hack The Secret To Soft Skin & Hair?
Mental Health

These Blood-Sugar-Balancing Foods Are A+ For Calming Anxiety

Ellen Vora, M.D.
These Blood-Sugar-Balancing Foods Are A+ For Calming Anxiety
Beauty

This Is One Of The Most Critical Parts Of Your Skin Health: Are You Damaging It?

Alexandra Engler
This Is One Of The Most Critical Parts Of Your Skin Health: Are You Damaging It?
Nature

Meet The Filmmaker Capturing A More Diverse & Inclusive Outdoor Industry

Emma Loewe
Meet The Filmmaker Capturing A More Diverse & Inclusive Outdoor Industry
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

Keep Seeing The Angel Number 1010? Here's What It Actually Means

Sarah Regan
Keep Seeing The Angel Number 1010? Here's What It Actually Means
Beauty

Apparently It's National Lips Appreciation Day: 5 Lip-Care Tips To Celebrate

Hannah Frye
Apparently It's National Lips Appreciation Day: 5 Lip-Care Tips To Celebrate
Integrative Health

Your Body Is Eliminating Toxins 24/7 — Are You Supporting Its Needs?

Morgan Chamberlain
Your Body Is Eliminating Toxins 24/7 — Are You Supporting Its Needs?
Mental Health

I'm A Neurologist: This Is The Best Music To Listen To When You're Anxious

Jason Wachob
I'm A Neurologist: This Is The Best Music To Listen To When You're Anxious
Love

What I Learned From Marrying Myself & What People Get Wrong About Sologamy

Rosie Bell, M.A.
What I Learned From Marrying Myself & What People Get Wrong About Sologamy
Spirituality

Why This Will Be A Week Of Deep Connection, An Intuitive Explains

Natasha Levinger
Why This Will Be A Week Of Deep Connection, An Intuitive Explains
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/sweet-potato-breakfast-porridge-recipe
organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
organic veggies+

Your article and new folder have been saved!