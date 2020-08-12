mindbodygreen

Integrative Health

3 Expert-Backed Ways To Support Healthy Blood Sugar Levels

Kristine Thomason
mbg Senior Health Editor By Kristine Thomason
mbg Senior Health Editor
Kristine Thomason is the senior health editor at mindbodygreen.
Quinoa Salad With Curly Kale

Image by Renáta Török-Bognár / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
August 12, 2020 — 22:08 PM

You've probably experienced the frustrations of blood sugar dips or spikes (think: that hangry feeling you get if you're overdue for lunch, or mood swings after eating too many sweets). Annoyance aside, chronically high or low blood sugar levels can actually take a toll on your overall health.

In fact, neglecting to maintain healthy, steady blood sugar levels may lead to hyperglycemia (high blood sugar) or hypoglycemia (low blood sugar). As a result, you may experience negative side effects such as fatigue, cravings, weight gain, mood swings, headaches, and more.

What's even more concerning: A shocking one-third of Americans have prediabetes (higher than normal blood sugar levels), but 90% of them don't know it yet.

The good news: Experts have a few tips for how to support healthy blood sugar levels on a daily basis, to support your overall health and well-being.

1. Be mindful of high-glycemic foods.

Maintaining an overall healthy, balanced diet is one of the first steps to consistent blood sugar levels. That said, even when you're eating nutritious foods, it's important to keep the glycemic load of your diet in mind. To do so, you need be mindful of the the glycemic index – a scoring system that classifies foods by their impact on blood glucose response — of your foods in mind. 

"The key to understanding blood sugar is to understand what spikes insulin, which is high glycemic foods," says Leah Johansen, M.D., a board-certified family medicine physician who specializes in functional medicine. "Stressing what is high glycemic foods versus low glycemic is the true key to blood sugar balance."

For reference, high glycemic foods include: refined carbs, potatoes, and even watermelon. While foods like leafy greens, quinoa, and apples fall in the low glycemic range.

Advertisement

2. Incorporate a greens powder.

organic veggies+

Finally, a greens blend powered by organic sea veggies to fight inflammation*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)
organic veggies+

In addition to low-glycemic fruits and veggies, as part of your balanced diet, it's important to include plenty of fiber and a variety of macro-nutrients.

"Getting enough fiber each day is essential for healthy blood sugar levels," says Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, nutrition expert and author of Smoothies & Juices: Prevention Healing Kitchen. "Adults should get 25 to 35g each day, but most of us fall short. If you spread it out to 5 meals (including snacks) a day, that’s 5g of fiber per meal."

However, if you're struggling to maintain a consistent nutrient intake (fiber or otherwise), one great solution is a greens powders which includes dried, powdered forms of various vegetables, fruits, and other nutritious ingredients.* One study found that adding a vegetable powder to a high-carbohydrate diet helped buffer the short-term glucose and insulin response.*

mindbodygreen's organic veggies+, in particular, was designed to help support healthy blood sugar. In addition to a number of nutritious leafy greens and veggies, it features a fiber blend of flax seed and inulin.

"It also provides cinnamon bark, which promotes healthy blood sugar balance by slowing the breakdown of carbohydrates during digestion,*" Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN previously told mindbodygreen. In fact, some studies suggest that cinnamon promotes healthy blood sugar by increasing insulin sensitivity, or making insulin more efficient at moving glucose into cells.*

3. Try a fasted workout in the morning.

Regular exercise can be a helpful way to support healthy blood sugar levels. Your muscles need glucose for fuel, so when you crank out a Pilates or strength workout, blood sugar moves from the bloodstream to the muscles.

As for the optimal time of day to break a sweat? Integrative physician Amy Shah, M.D. recommends first thing in the morning, before you've eaten. "Your body uses up blood sugar overnight," she says, "once that runs out, it uses liver glycogen (stored sugar)."

According to Shah, that means, when you fast overnight (also referred to as a circadian fast) and do a fasted workout, "you are using up all the glucose in your system, so that when do you start eating again, your body is sensitized to insulin."

So whether blood sugar is already top of mind, or you just want to support overall health, these expert-backed tips should help you reach your goals.

Advertisement
Kristine Thomason
Kristine Thomason mbg Senior Health Editor
Kristine Thomason is the senior health editor at mindbodygreen. Kristine is a New York University graduate with a degree in journalism and psychology, and also a NASM-certified personal...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

More Research Shows Yoga Can Ease Symptoms Of Anxiety Disorder

Abby Moore
More Research Shows Yoga Can Ease Symptoms Of Anxiety Disorder
Mental Health

Yes, Anger Has Value: A Psychologist On 3 Benefits Of Healthy Anger

Jason Wachob
Yes, Anger Has Value: A Psychologist On 3 Benefits Of Healthy Anger
Beauty

Should You Shower In The Morning Or At Night? Pros, Cons & Final Verdict

Jamie Schneider
Should You Shower In The Morning Or At Night? Pros, Cons & Final Verdict
Integrative Health

Can You Become Dependent On Going To A Chiropractor? A D.C. Weighs In

B.J. Hardick, D.C.
Can You Become Dependent On Going To A Chiropractor? A D.C. Weighs In
Spirituality

What Does A Yellow Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered

Sarah Regan
What Does A Yellow Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered
Integrative Health

Why I Became A Health Coach & My Advice To Anyone Considering The Career

Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
Why I Became A Health Coach & My Advice To Anyone Considering The Career
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Functional Food

How To Cook Perfect, Slime-Free Okra: 3 Tricks, From An RD

Jamie Schneider
How To Cook Perfect, Slime-Free Okra: 3 Tricks, From An RD
Beauty

15 Back-To-School Resources No Matter Your Family's Situation

Alexandra Engler
15 Back-To-School Resources No Matter Your Family's Situation
Functional Food

How To Keep Watermelon In That Perfect Ripe Stage, Well Past Summer

Eliza Sullivan
How To Keep Watermelon In That Perfect Ripe Stage, Well Past Summer
Beauty

You Probably Have Multiple Curl Patterns On Your Head: 4 Tips To Target Them All

Jamie Schneider
You Probably Have Multiple Curl Patterns On Your Head: 4 Tips To Target Them All
Home

Why You Shouldn't Keep Your Houseplant In Its Plastic Pot For Too Long

Emma Loewe
Why You Shouldn't Keep Your Houseplant In Its Plastic Pot For Too Long
Personal Growth

Disorganized Attachment: 9 Signs Of The Lesser-Known Attachment Style

Abby Moore
Disorganized Attachment: 9 Signs Of The Lesser-Known Attachment Style
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/support-health-blood-sugar

Your article and new folder have been saved!