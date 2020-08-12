3 Expert-Backed Ways To Support Healthy Blood Sugar Levels

You've probably experienced the frustrations of blood sugar dips or spikes (think: that hangry feeling you get if you're overdue for lunch, or mood swings after eating too many sweets). Annoyance aside, chronically high or low blood sugar levels can actually take a toll on your overall health.

In fact, neglecting to maintain healthy, steady blood sugar levels may lead to hyperglycemia (high blood sugar) or hypoglycemia (low blood sugar). As a result, you may experience negative side effects such as fatigue, cravings, weight gain, mood swings, headaches, and more.

What's even more concerning: A shocking one-third of Americans have prediabetes (higher than normal blood sugar levels), but 90% of them don't know it yet.

The good news: Experts have a few tips for how to support healthy blood sugar levels on a daily basis, to support your overall health and well-being.