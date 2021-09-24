The 3 Supplements This Celebrity Nutritionist Never Leaves Home Without

I’m a big believer in getting most of your nutrients from food. However, some can be a challenge to get from even the healthiest diet. That’s why I recommend a few well-researched supplements for nearly everyone. Specifically, the nutrients that support critical functions like solid sleep, digestion, and stress management.*

Consider that last one. No doubt, the year 2020 dialed up our stress a few notches. When you’re stressed, over time every area of life is impacted: sleep, relationships, mood, and even your gut. What you eat, how you move, and your mindset all impact stress levels as well as sleep and digestive health.

When you’re doing all of these things correctly, in my experience, these three key supplements create a strong foundation for rock-star health:*