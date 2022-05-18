7 Superfoods To Help Enhance Your Energy Levels (No Coffee Required!)

“Spirulina is No. 1 on the list," says Whitten. This powerful plant boasts high levels of nutrients like protein, vitamins, and iron–in fact, just one tablespoon contains 11% of the recommended dietary allowance (RDA) of vitamin B1 (thiamin), 15% of the RDA of vitamin B2 (riboflavin), 21% of the RDA of copper, and 11% of the RDA of iron.

Plus: “There is incredible research on spirulina," Whitten adds, specifically "on performance, in terms of physical activity and energy levels. Of course, that's not all the blue-green algae can do: See here for all of spirulina's impressive health benefits.*