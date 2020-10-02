As far as hair removal services go, sugaring is hailed by many, whether they're in dire need of a full wax or just looking to clean up some bits. For good reason: It’s all-natural, low maintenance, and can even minimize the amount of angry ingrown hairs. Add this to the list of sugar paste pros: It’s incredibly easy to make at home.

If the thought of a DIY wax makes you cringe (understandable) rest assured that all salon-grade sugar pastes have the exact same kitchen ingredients, and the process isn’t so daunting once you get the hang of it.

Behold, a homemade sugar wax recipe for smooth, hairless skin—nary an ingrown in sight.