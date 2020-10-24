Body Image Issues Are On The Rise Amid COVID-19, Study Finds

“Our screen time increased, meaning that we were more likely to be exposed to thin or athletic ideals through the media, while decreased physical activity may have heightened negative thoughts about weight or shape,” Swami said in a news release. “At the same time, it is possible that the additional anxiety and stress caused by COVID-19 may have diminished the coping mechanisms we typically use to help manage negative thoughts."

These issues seemed to span between men and women and followed traditional gender stereotypes, with women feeling pressured to appear thinner and more "feminine," and men desiring to look stronger and more ‘masculine.’

“Given that masculinity typically emphasizes the value of toughness, self-reliance, and the pursuit of status, COVID-19-related stress and anxiety may be leading men to place greater value on the importance of being muscular,” Swami says. Meanwhile, messages about using the pandemic and "extra time at home" for self-improvement may have triggered the dissatisfaction in women, he adds.