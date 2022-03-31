When it comes to the health of your plants, a lot can be determined by looking below the surface. As Pangborn tells mbg, root health is critical to plant's overall health, so you should check them at least once per year—and spring is a great time to do so.

"Be sure the plant's roots remain bright-colored and firm—not desiccated, slimy, or mushy, which can indicate problems," she explains, adding, "This is also a great time to evaluate whether you need to re-pot."

Simply slide your plant our of its planter (gently!) and inspect the roots. "A few signs that repotting is in order include if the roots are creeping along the top of the soil, roots are growing out of the drainage hole, or water rushes through the pot when watering," Pangborn says.